TOP ACHIEVERS digimag: Take a bow matric class of 2023

THE matric class of 2023 can now breathe a sigh of relief and take a bow, as they have passed the biggest test of their schooling career – reaching the culmination of 12-years of school. READ | TOP ACHIEVERS 2023 digital magazine

Despite the many challenges the class of 2023 faced, their performance attests to the fact that diligence, persistence and perseverance formed the key ingredients to achieving success. This year’s TOP ACHIEVERS digital magazine showcases exceptional schools and learners from around the country, who managed to step up to the multitude of challenges and changes – and achieve results beyond all expectation.

From leading tertiary institutions ready to take your education to the next level, to school success stories of the matric class of 2023, five dos and don’ts when applying for jobs online and six easy steps to land your dream job with Pnet – we’ve got it all covered in Independent Media’s TOP ACHIEVERS 2023 digimag. The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matrics of 2023 attained an overall pass rate of 98.46% in the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, which is a 0.04% increase from 2022. IEB CEO Confidence Dikgole said that although there were setbacks and difficulties during the pupils' five-year journey, particularly those caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, overall this cohort was well-positioned for success.