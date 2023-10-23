Unisa’s CSET extends deadline for applications, embarks on roadshow in 2024

The University of South Africa’s (Unisa) College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET) has extended enrolment for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses to January 31, 2024. The decision to extend the dates for intake of new students is in line with CSET’s drive to be the home of science and engineering, as part of efforts to place the college at the centre of the artificial intelligence (AI) and the fourth industrial revolution.

CSET’s vision is to “develop world-class, futuristic, African science, engineering and technology leaders who aspire to extend the frontiers of innovation”. It provides graduates with an enabling environment for advancing science, engineering and technology knowledge that is nationally responsive and globally relevant. It takes pride in its values, which are: “Academic Excellence, Quality Service, Responsibility and Accountability, Adaptability, Equity and Respect and Integrity”.

CSET believes in providing affordable, accessible, high quality, and relevant science, engineering and technology programmes. It therefore offers innovative delivery approaches and mechanisms that support its extensive student base through excellent research, community engagement projects, academic and administrative staff and systems. Dr Nozipho Gumbi, CSET’s Communication and Marketing specialist, said 2024 would be a momentous time for the College as it embarks on a roadshow to showcase its offerings. “We are already ahead when it comes to research into areas such as water technology and electricity. As the country grapples with these kinds of challenges, CSET is well-positioned to provide solutions,” she said.

“We are saying to prospective students: This is the factory of the astronauts, mathematicians, physicians, civil engineers and computer specialists.” Gumbi said she was excited by next year’s roadshow, which will feature some of the courses the college has on offer. “As the ‘University of the Land’, the biggest on the continent; CSET wants to reach the length and the breadth of the country.

“With this career exhibition, we want to reach even the most remote of areas to ensure that even some of the most poor and downtrodden young people get a chance to come and study in our college.” To can apply for your Science, Engineering or Computing qualification, visit www.unisa.ac.za Space is limited - so don't put off sending in your application. Do it today and advance your tomorrow.