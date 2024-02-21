Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin captures the essence of love

The colour of red has long been synonymous with love, passion, and romance while red raspberry, on the other hand, falls very much into the 'deeper pinks' category. Colour psychology suggests that these stronger colours can heighten emotion, and contain some of the passion and excitement associated with Red. As a gin brand that loves to play with colour, Whitley Neill Gin delves into the captivating history and allure of red and pink and finds that its association with love and romance can be traced back to ancient Roman traditions, with the festival of Lupercalia, a celebration of fertility and love.

Red evokes emotions of desire, devotion, and tenderness, making it a natural choice to represent the depth of affection shared between two people. Furthermore, red roses, a quintessential symbol of love, have been exchanged as tokens of admiration and ardour for centuries, further reinforcing the connection between red and romance. If red is your colour then choose to experiment with Whitley Neill Gin’s Raspberry variant. This exquisite gin boasts distinct juniper, coriander and liquorice flavours which gives way to a bright, fresh vibrant taste of Scottish raspberries. It is a perfectly balanced gin with a delicate and fruity taste and a lasting citrus raspberry flavour. Here are a few delightful ways to indulge in the Whitley Neill Gin Raspberry variant:

Raspberry Gin Fizz: Combine the raspberry variant with a splash of sparkling water and a hint of fresh lemon for a refreshing and effervescent cocktail. Romantic Raspberry Martini: Shake the raspberry variant with a touch of vermouth and garnish with fresh raspberries for an elegant and alluring libation. Raspberry Love Potion: Create a tantalising blend of the Raspberry variant, cranberry juice, and a splash of tonic water for a captivating and vibrant drink. Whitley Neill Gin comes in seven variants. Try Raspberry, Blackberry, Blood Orange, Lemongrass & Ginger or Original London dry-style gin. And for an African-inspired tipple try Aloe & Cucumber, a vibrant, yet complex gin distilled with fresh and earthy cucumber and aloe that is endemic to the Karoo or wet your lips with the distinctly purple Protea & Hibiscus gin that fuses protea and hibiscus flowers into a smooth, floral gin that is produced and sold exclusively in South Africa. The Original – which received Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Gold at the 2022 London Spirits Competition – is distilled using Cape gooseberries and the tart notes of baobab fruit to produce a soft, smooth gin popping with notes of juniper and citrus. Whitley Neill Gin is available at most leading liquor retailers and online at Takealot and Liquor Drop (www.liquordrop.co.za).