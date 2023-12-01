Youth empowerment takes centre stage as NYDA concludes National Youth Service recruitment roadshow

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) celebrates the successful conclusion of its recruitment roadshow for the second cohort of the National Youth Service (NYS) programme. Commencing with Brits in North West, the roadshow launched at Letlhabile Community Hall where the mayor of Madibeng Local Municipality, Douglas Maimane, welcomed the programme, urging the youth of Madibeng to seize the opportunities.

He encouraged them to embrace the opportunities as a symbol of empowerment, emphasising the importance of youth taking the lead in their development and contributing positively to their community. The next stop was at the Multi-Purpose Centre in De Aar, in the Northern Cape, followed by Thaba Nchu Civic Centre in the Free State and finally, Jakes Gerwel Multi-Purpose Centre in Somerset East, Eastern Cape. The overwhelming response from the youth in all the provinces underscores the eagerness and hopefulness among young people of this country to improve and advance their lives despite the staggering unemployment rate. Their engagement demonstrated a collective determination to develop their skills and pursue the right opportunities for personal and community advancement.

The executive mayor of Blue Crane Route Municipality, Bonisile Manxoweni, gave a keynote address at the last stop, Somerset East. He reinforced the commitment of local leadership to support youth development initiatives. In attendance were representatives from the Department of Home Affairs, Enterprise Unlimited, Department of Social Development, Electoral Commission of South Africa, Small Business Enterprise Finance Agency, and SA Youth, collectively contributing to the success of the roadshow. NYDA board member Pearl Pillay attended the Somerset East gathering and commended young people for their zeal to embrace change. She said their attendance was evidence of their determination to improve their lives.

Pillay encouraged the youth to actively advocate for their advancement by participating in the 2024 national elections, underscoring the power of voting to influence policies that impacted young lives. As the recruitment phase of the NYS programme concludes, the NYDA remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a platform for youth to access information, opportunities, and inspiration to shape their destinies. The NYDA expresses gratitude to all participants, partners and stakeholders who contributed to the success of the roadshow.