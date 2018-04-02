As condolences continue to pour in for the Mother of the Nation, we cannot forget her quintessential style and grace throughout the years.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was a woman who always prided herself in her clothing. Whether it was when she was dressed in her traditional Xhosa attire or in her everyday wear, which included layers of embroidered patterns and jewels, she never put a fashion foot wrong.

Adored for her beauty and class, Mam’ Winnie set trends without trying.

Some of her best garments include the various outfits she changed into during her 80th birthday celebrations.

In her ANC regalia she was the epitome of style.

Designer Ephraim Molingoana of Ephymol had a close relationship with the Struggle icon and said she had extraordinary style. He designed garments for the Mandela clan through the years.

Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency

“I had a good relationship with her. There was a time while she was with me, she called her stylist Nandipha and told her she would find her with me, because I was designing new clothes for her.

“She was joking around, saying Nandipha was making boring things for her,” he laughed, remembering Madikizela-Mandela’s free spirit.

“She was always full of jokes. She had amazing sense of style. From her robes to her jewels and her pearls. She loved her pearls. Her robes were always on the flamboyant side.”

Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency

Molingoana said the next generation would never see the great styles of yesteryear that Mam’ Winnie wore with ease.

“I remember chatting to a friend of mine who was styling looks like Winnie and we had wanted her to do a runway show based on her style, but that did not happen. I have so much love and respect for the iconic fashion woman she was.”

2016: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Artscape in Cape Town during her 80th birthday celebratory concert.

Molingoana said Madikizela- Mandela also popularised the doek, wearing it unashamedly throughout the years.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town. Picture: Phando Jikelo/ African News Agency/ ANA Archives

“I really think we have lost a style icon, but she has fought her fight and it is up to us to take the baton and run with it”

The Star