How the Honor Magic V2 Foldable is the Ultimate Business Tool

Smartphones have become prevalent in the business world – from the D-suite to the C-suite and even start-up entrepreneurs, every career-minded person chooses a smartphone that has capabilities to assist them in their business tasks. According to Google, 75% of users say their devices, whether tablets or smartphones, make them more productive at work.

It’s not surprising then that entrepreneurs and executives alike have adopted the use of devices with aplomb – it allows for a remarkable degree of responsiveness and agility in business, providing an even bigger edge over competitors. With that being said, not just any smartphone will do when it comes to becoming an effective business tool. Honor, a brand that is determined to close the gap in the competitive market, has spent the past two years hard at work to produce a tablet-like smartphone that is visually stunning and address the needs of the avid business person. The result: Honor Magic V2, the world’s thinnest and lightest inward foldable device.

Four essential features have been identified when it comes to making a smartphone the ideal business partner, and Honor Magic V2 has successfully integrated the capabilities to provide the ultimate executive essential: Productivity First Most smartphones on the market were not developed to support productivity; they were designed for enhanced communication and entertainment. Not so with the Honor Magic V2.

Business Professionals look for a smart device that will enable them to work more efficiently. One key advantage of the Honor Magic V2 is its multitasking capabilities. The foldable device can run several apps simultaneously, similar to a computer or laptop. Thanks to a larger tablet-like screen, those working on a deadline can open their email on one side while drafting a report on the other side of the screen. This assists in maintaining focus and increasing productivity.

Long-Lasting Battery When it comes to using a smartphone for business needs, there will come a time when people don't have access to a charger or outlet during long work days. In situations like this, a flimsy battery might result in missing an important meeting or deadline, therefore, a device with a battery that can last longer than a 15-hour workday is essential.

The Honor Magic V2 houses a 5000mAh Honor Silicon-Carbon Dual Battery offers a high-capacity battery in a slim, foldable design. An essential hardware feature, the upgraded battery promises an even longer lifespan, about 19 hours of consistent use on a single charge, which is especially beneficial for business professionals. Made to last throughout the day without compromise, the battery caters to the needs of individuals who have dynamic, business-orientated lifestyles.

Top-Notch Security If business-critical data is leaked, it could mean the financial end for a business. Choosing a device that has been built for security, possibly one of the most important features, means business-sensitive data is always safeguarded. Knowing the difference between personal and private use, Honor has developed a new feature, Parallel Space. It allows users to create separate profiles – each providing individualised and secure storage for confidential documents and assets – an ideal addition when using the device for both work and personal use.

Device Syncing Every business owner, entrepreneur or executive probably switches between a smartphone, laptop and desktop throughout the day. The tendency to make use of multiple devices means that a smartphone should be able to sync information between devices without interrupting the workflow. The Honor Magic V2 comes equipped with Honor Connect, a feature that allows the user to automatically connect multiple devices in one ecosystem. Information and files can flow between devices seamlessly, providing a more convenient and efficient workspace for the professional user.