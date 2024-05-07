Cape Town Spurs kept their slim hopes of Premiership survival alive with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Royal AM at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Urban Warriors moved to within five points of 15th-placed Richards Bay on the DStv Premiership standings with three games of the season remaining. Thwihli Thwahla on the other hand, suffered their third defeat in a row as their Top 8 chances dropped by a huge percentage.

Following a tight first half, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock through a Gabriel Michael penalty halfway through the second half. The Tanzanian-born defender stepped up to power his shot home, following a period of pressure for the visitors.

The permutations and irony of possible relegation at the same venue where they gained their promotion, might have been in the back of Spurs’ mind heading to Pietermaritzburg.