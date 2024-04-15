AmaZulu coach lets rip at ‘scandalous officiating’

Smiso Msomi AmaZulu head coach Pablo Franco Martin has called for critical intervention in the officiating of his team’s games this season after what he described as “scandalous officiating” in their Nedbank Cup exit.

Usuthu were bundled out of the Ke Yona competition by defending champions Orlando Pirates at the quarter-final stage in an epic encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. The Spanish-born mentor was seething at the post-match media conference and could not hide his thoughts regarding what he thought was a turning point in the 4-2 defeat. AmaZulu players argue with referee Masixole Bambiso during their Nedbank Cup quarter-final loss to Pirates on Saturday. | BackpagePix Having taken a 30th-minute lead through Pule Ekstein, the AmaZulu contingent were incensed when referee Masixole Bambiso handed Pirates a penalty on the stroke of half-time. In what will be a decision to be discussed for years to come, AmaZulu defender Taariq Fielies was judged to have pulled down ex-Usuthu man Makhehleni Makhaula in the box, which gave Patrick Maswanganyi a chance to turn the game on its head with a well-taken penalty.

From there, Pirates seemed to carry that momentum with them in the second half as they went on to score three more goals to seal their place in the semi-finals of the competition. Martin was both angry and disappointed afterwards as he suggested the match itself was decided by Bambiso and his team of officials.

Ben Motshwari of AmaZulu was left dejected after the defeat. | BackpagePix “It’s unfortunate that this amazing game between these two teams was decided the way it was,” he said. “It’s a pity that we aren’t talking about football but rather we’re talking about the reason certain things happened for one team and not the other. (Saturday) was too much of a scandal, and it’s not the first, second, third, fourth or fifth one this season. “I think we are not respected at all and no one is doing anything regarding what is happening in these kinds of games, which are not decided by the 22 players playing.”

AmaZulu, despite the huge controversy, refused to go down without a fight and even got themselves level at 2-2 halfway through the second half. Pule Ekstein of AmaZulu (No 27) celebrates his goal with teammates in their Nedbank Cup clash against Orlando Pirates on Saturday. | BackpagePix The hosts created chances and could have grabbed the lead heading into the latter stages of the game as Ekstein came close twice, hitting the post before a last-ditch tackle by the Sea Robbers’ defence prevented him in the other. Martin expressed pride at his side’s never-say-die attitude despite being on the wrong end of the result on the day.