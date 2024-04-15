AmaZulu coach lets rip at ‘scandalous officiating’

Smiso Msomi
AmaZulu head coach Pablo Franco Martin has called for critical intervention in the officiating of his team’s games this season after what he described as “scandalous officiating” in their Nedbank Cup exit.
Usuthu were bundled out of the Ke Yona competition by defending champions Orlando Pirates at the quarter-final stage in an epic encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. The Spanish-born mentor was seething at the post-match media conference and could not hide his thoughts regarding what he thought was a turning point in the 4-2 defeat.
Having taken a 30th-minute lead through Pule Ekstein, the AmaZulu contingent were incensed when referee Masixole Bambiso handed Pirates a penalty on the stroke of half-time.
In what will be a decision to be discussed for years to come, AmaZulu defender Taariq Fielies was judged to have pulled down ex-Usuthu man Makhehleni Makhaula in the box, which gave Patrick Maswanganyi a chance to turn the game on its head with a well-taken penalty.
From there, Pirates seemed to carry that momentum with them in the second half as they went on to score three more goals to seal their place in the semi-finals of the competition. Martin was both angry and disappointed afterwards as he suggested the match itself was decided by Bambiso and his team of officials.
“It’s unfortunate that this amazing game between these two teams was decided the way it was,” he said.
“It’s a pity that we aren’t talking about football but rather we’re talking about the reason certain things happened for one team and not the other. (Saturday) was too much of a scandal, and it’s not the first, second, third, fourth or fifth one this season.
“I think we are not respected at all and no one is doing anything regarding what is happening in these kinds of games, which are not decided by the 22 players playing.”
AmaZulu, despite the huge controversy, refused to go down without a fight and even got themselves level at 2-2 halfway through the second half.
The hosts created chances and could have grabbed the lead heading into the latter stages of the game as Ekstein came close twice, hitting the post before a last-ditch tackle by the Sea Robbers’ defence prevented him in the other.
Martin expressed pride at his side’s never-say-die attitude despite being on the wrong end of the result on the day.
“I’m so proud of this team, this club and the way that we played, competed and stood up again after what happened in the last minute of the first half when any team or any player could’ve given up.”
These two teams will tussle again next weekend at Orlando Stadium in a DStv Premiership league encounter. If the fireworks, goals and drama of this match are anything to go by, the Soweto audience will be treated to yet another spectacular match.