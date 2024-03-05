AmaZulu keen to end winless start to 2024

Pablo Franco Martín of AmaZulu. | BackpagePix Smiso Msomi AmaZulu head coach Pablo Franco Martin has begun plotting the downfall of a desperate Moroka Swallows outfit seeking a reprieve after a poor start to 2024.

Usuthu will battle the Dube Birds at the King Zwelithini Stadium at 7.30pm tonight, with both sides looking for a first league win of the year. The hosts are coming off two tricky assignments in which they conceded three goals on their way to back-to-back away defeats to Cape Town Spurs and Mamelodi Sundowns. Usuthu will return to familiar grounds in uMlazi after having won there in the Nedbank Cup two weeks ago against Royal AM. Swallows will arrive in KwaZulu-Natal with hopes of capturing a full set of points having failed to do so in the 0-0 draw against 10-man Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend.

Interim coach of Moroka Swallows Musa Nyatama. | BackpagePix Musa Nyatama, the interim coach at Swallows, was visibly frustrated after Saturday’s encounter at the FNB Stadium but promised his team would sort out their finishing shortcomings. The club have also had to manage great turmoil in the last two months, which resulted in the release 22 players at some point. Although Martin is confident of his team’s chances at home, he remains worried about the potential surprise Swallows could spring on them.

“I’m finding the team motivated, and we know that we are playing again at home in a stadium that’s good for us because we got other outstanding performances (there),” he said. “Also, we know that we are playing a team in our league and that they are coming from playing (on Saturday) and performing very well again. So that’s also a good thing that we are not in a position to underestimate any opponent, but especially in the short term because maybe we can think that they are weaker because they lost key players, and that’s true, but they still keep the structure. “They are competitive, and we saw that it’s not easy to get any points when you are playing against Kaizer Chiefs away. They got one yesterday (Saturday) and they could’ve won. I think we need to go back to our best personality, about what we are as a team.

“If that happens, and we keep with the good atmosphere, I think we’re going to be more than ready. Hopefully, we will have a great night and give some joy to our fans.” Swallows are one of five sides to get the better of AmaZulu this season. having won the reverse fixture at the Dobsonville Stadium. Both clubs are desperate for points at this stage of the season, although for different reasons. Swallows sit one place above the relegation zone, albeit with a seven-point buffer over 15th-placed Richards Bay.