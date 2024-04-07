AmaZulu’s ‘brave warriors’ bag first league win of the year

HERMAN GIBBS Cape Town City 0

AmaZulu (0) 1 Dion 71 VISITING AmaZulu bagged their first DStv Premiership win of 2024 following a narrow and hard-fought victory over Cape Town City on a day they bravely battled the fierce Cape of Storms in Green Point yesterday.

The on-off fixture started as scheduled at 3pm after it was initially decided to postpone the match earlier in the day. The decision was made because of the threat of high-speed winds, with the Mother City bracing itself for a major storm surge. Sede Dion scored the sole goal as AmaZulu beat Cape Town City 1-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. | BackpagePix After consulting the referees, and after both teams had arrived at the venue, match commissioner Enock Molefe announced the match would proceed. AmaZulu FC manager Pablo Franco expressed his disappointment that the match went ahead because his club had been informed that it had been postponed. Franco said “it was a lack of respect towards AmaZulu” when the decision was changed.

Much like in the days of the Covid-19 pandemic, spectators were not allowed at the match. “In line with what we have been advised by the disaster management in the morning, we already decided not to allow spectators. This was also the case with the TV crew,” said Molefe. With the wind howling at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, hosts City started strongly with early entries deep into the opposition half. However, they struggled to find their passing accuracy because of the spoiling gusts of wind.

Taahir Goedeman, City’s central striker in the team’s 3-4-3 formation, had an early scoring chance but AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa made an easy save. After their adventurous start, City went off the boil and this was the cue for AmaZulu to try to wrest the initiative from the hosts. They started to match their opponents in all departments. Around the 15th minute, referee Moses Kheswa penalised Mothwa for holding on to the ball too long before releasing it. However, City made a hash of the gilt-edged chance to score from inside the AmaZulu penalty area as Namibian Aprocius Petrus struck his free kick against the wall.

Midway through the first half City were struck a cruel blow when central defender Keanu Cupido was shown a red card after he brought down Victor Letsoalo. AmaZulu had staged a telling counter-attack that freed up Letsoalo to set off towards the City goal. However, Cupido brought him down just outside the penalty area. AmaZulu failed to capitalise on the resultant free kick but from that point onwards they made their one-man advantage count and gradually enjoyed more possession. City coach Eric Tinkler said afterwards it was a turning point in the match.

City were forced to make a tactical change to shore up their defence after Cupido’s departure. Striker Darwin Gonzalez was sacrificed and right back Patrick Fisher was called on to play for the rest of the match. In the second half, with rain pouring down, AmaZulu’s territorial advantage finally took its toll in the 70th minute when Ivorian Sede Dion broke the deadlock with what proved to be the only goal of the match. Moments earlier, Dion scored but his effort was ruled offside. Namibia Riaan Hanamub, AmaZulu’s right back, was named player of the match for a workmanlike performance in defence.

“This performance coming after we were told that we’re not playing just shows we’ve got a strong mentality,” said Hanamub. “The coach helped us prepare for the match with his talks before the match and it helped mentally.” The AmaZulu coach saluted his “brave warriors” after their first Premiership victory of 2024. “This was our first league win for 2024 although we’ve had two cup wins,” he said.