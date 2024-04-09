Britz blitz can’t beat rain at Buffalo Park

Inclement weather in the Eastern Cape spoiled the first One Day International between the Proteas Women and Sri Lanka Women at Buffalo Park in East London on Tuesday.

The visitors were 6.5 overs into their chase of the 271-run target – set by the hosts – when the heavens opened, bringing the match to a standstill and forcing the match officials to call it No Result. Earlier, the wet outfield led to a 45-minute delay to the start of the match which did not result in overs lost.

Tazmin Brits of South Africa scored 116 against Sri Lanak on Tuesday. | BackpagePix

Sri Lanka captain, Chamari Athapaththu, called correctly at the toss and given that the wicket had been under covers for a number of days with all the rain in this part of the country, the skipper opted to bowl first.

Athapaththu gave the new ball to left-arm seamer Udeshika Prabodhani and right-arm seamer Achini Kulasuriya, while Proteas openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits took to the middle to get the proceedings underway.