Bucs show Lions hunger and strength

MIHLALI BALEKA Orlando Pirates’ coach Jose Riveiro says the camaraderie within the team has helped them adopt a strong mentality when they are faced with any and all challenges.

The Sea Robbers kept their Nedbank Cup defence alive on Saturday night, hammering second tier division side Hungry Lions 4-0 in the last 16 at home. Their win was impressive and showed a strong mental shift in the second half, after losing Makhehlene Makhaula to a medical condition late in the first.

Monnapule Saleng of Orlando Pirates was the Player of the Match in the 4-0 demolition of Hungry Lions at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night. | BackpagePix After making a clearance in his own half, Makhaula fell to the turf with breathing difficulties, needing to be resuscitated by an oxygen mask. Pirates had also had to overcome the absence of No 1 goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who was on compassionate leave following the death of his mother. And that’s why, after completing the rout, the Pirates players hoisted a long-sleeve shirt that wrote: “Condolences… to Sipho Chaine.” The absence of Chaine saw the return of Melusi Buthelezi, who was making his first appearance since he was hijacked and kidnapped last month. It was a good return for Buthelezi in goal as his team helped him keep a clean sheet, making him feel part and parcel of the team yet again.

“I don’t know if there’s a way I can measure (how we’ve improved mentally since I took over), but I can talk about how I feel,” said Riveiro, on their mental strength. “It’s obvious that we’ve been working together as a team for 21 months. We went through different experiences together: Football or not; professional or not. “We are a big family; we are about 60 humans that gather every morning at Rand Stadium. So, you can imagine that a lot has happened in that space of time.

“We try to grow with each other’s experience as well. What happened with Melusi, no one can guarantee it won’t happen to me.” Jose Riveiro’s Orlando Pirates continue to grow, both tactically and mentally. | BackpagePix And with the team having also faced a lot of behind-the-scenes challenges since Riveiro took over, the Spaniard says they’ll slowly but surely get better as a unit. “We try to grow together… There’ve been a lot of intense moments during our time here,” he explained.

“That’s the way: Accumulate those experiences; get strong after the difficult moments because that’s how we grow and improve. We are slowly getting better.” Pirates still need to get even better. While they’ll be in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final draw tonight, their league ambitions are still hanging by a thread. For now Pirates are where they want to be on the DStv Premiership standings: Second behind runway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. But they are not guaranteed that they’ll hold on to the coveted spot till the last day of the season as they’ve been inconsistent, especially at home.

Makhehleni Makhaula of Orlando Pirates left the field early during the clash against Hungry Lions in reported respiratory distress. | BackpagePix Prior to winning the Soweto derby against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs a fortnight ago at home, albeit at FNB, they had dropped five points at Orlando in the last two games. That was not the sign of a team that wants to do well in the championship, as contenders are expected to make their homes a fortress. Riveiro has noted their shortcomings at home and made a plea to his team to be a crowd puller by giving “The Ghost” top performances weekly. “If you have those kinds of people behind you then it’s difficult to lose points or games,” Riveiro explained.