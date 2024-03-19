Bulls still building towards being on top, says Coetzee

Leighton Koopman Returning from their European tour in first position on the URC points table is all the motivation the Bulls will need, as they fly out to face the Dragons and Leinster over the next two weekends.

But, the experienced Marcell Coetzee warned, they can’t set their eyes on the Irish powerhouse just yet, and then fall short against a tricky Dragons on Saturday (kick-off 9.35pm), who currently occupy second last spot in the tournament. Victory over the Stormers side has given the Bulls momentum and improved morale, says the Bulls’ Marcell Coetzee. | BackpagePix The Bulls, though, have set a goal for themselves on this tour, and after breaking their duck against the Stormers in the last game, they are keen to continue that good form to push to the top. They are second in the standings, just four points behind Leinster. One can assume that head coach Jake White will go full tilt with his player selection over the next two weeks because they are also preparing for a crunch Champions Cup play-off clash against Lyon in April and they’ll need all the momentum going into that match.

“We know every game from now on will be vitally important,” Coetzee said yesterday. “The Dragons are always strong in Newport and before we can even look at Leinster, we have to look at them first. But coming back home on top of the log can be motivation enough for the guys. “There’s excitement amongst the boys to get on tour again and spend time with each other. But ultimately, things come down to the results (you achieve) and we will respect both sides going into the tour.”

According to Coetzee, their victory over the Stormers adds to the momentum they have been building in the team during the URC and Champions Cup. It further underpins what they have been working on to get right. Even so, the Bulls have put the victory over the Stormers to bed to focus on what they have to achieve over the next few weeks leading up to the Champions Cup knockout match at Loftus Versfeld. “We still made mistakes against the Stormers that we want to rectify against the Dragons and Leinster. Ultimately, the growth and morale in the team is very good.

“We enjoy each other off the field a lot. Depending on the results, it will be a good tour. “We also know that we can't slip up anymore, so we are hunting (for) results. It’s crunch time and in these games, you don’t want to lose the momentum you have been building recently.” Head coach of the Bulls Jake White. | BackpagePix Although they've gained some good momentum with the wins, it will also be crucial for White to manage his squad over the next few weeks. He has plenty of excellent options at his disposal, amongst the forwards and backs, and the competition for places will only heat up over the next stretch of games.

The players are happy to fall in line with whatever plans the coaches come up with and whoever is selected to execute those plans on a game day. "The players back whatever the coaches ultimately decide. Whether we go with a strong team does not really matter. “One promising thing is our depth and how certain players used their opportunities to make themselves number-one selections. Overall, no matter who we take, it will be a competitive team.