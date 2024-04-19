Cameron Hanekom cleared to beef up Bulls against Munster

In a massive boost to their chances of beating Munster tomorrow, the Bulls will have robust No 8 Cameron Hanekom available for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld (5.05pm kick-off). The 21-year-old loose forward had to attend a disciplinary hearing this week following a dangerous tackle on Northampton centre Fraser Dingwall in last weekend’s 59-22 Champions Cup quarter-final defeat at Franklin’s Gardens.

But yesterday, the citing complaint was dismissed, and Hanekom is free to feature in tomorrow’s must-win encounter against the defending URC champions. “An independent disciplinary committee comprising Pamela Woodman (Scotland), chair Marcello d’Orey (Portugal) and Bogdan Zebega (Romania) studied video imagery of the incident and heard evidence and submissions from Hanekom, who admitted that he had committed an act of foul play, but who did not accept that it warranted a red card, from the player’s legal representative, Attie Heyns, and from the EPCR disciplinary officer, Liam McTiernan,” the governing body said in a statement. “The committee determined that Hanekom had committed an act of foul play by tackling Dingwall in a dangerous manner as alleged by the match citing commissioner.

“However, it decided that the player’s actions did not warrant a red card, and the complaint was therefore dismissed.” Hanekom was one of the few Bulls to enhance his reputation against Northampton with a number of strong carries and big tackles, and he will be crucial in trying to stop the juggernaut Munster pack tomorrow. The Irish outfit boast outstanding loose forwards such as veteran Peter O’Mahony, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue, while Springbok lock RG Snyman will also take some stopping.

Hanekom’s availability is also crucial as the Bulls are without injured Springboks Marco van Staden and Marcell Coetzee, which could see two out of Mpilo Gumede, Elrigh Louw and Nizaam Carr starting against Munster. Lazer Focus 🔥🔥🔥#BackTheBulls pic.twitter.com/xyFw9TIEEV — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 16, 2024 Meanwhile, in-form tighthead prop Wilco Louw said this week that he is expecting a real challenge from Munster in the scrums.

“In the URC, you don’t get one team who can’t scrum well or exit well. They have a really good scrum and put Northampton under really big pressure in some scrums,” Bok tighthead Louw said. “They are a really good mauling side and are really physical – they target your breakdowns and try to mess it up as much as they can. “It will be good for us to keep the ball and keep the momentum on our side. They tested Northampton in the scrums. When I was at Harlequins, we played them and it’s a tough team to play.

