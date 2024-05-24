Cavin Johnson hopes Kaizer Chiefs can end on ‘very high note’ against Spurs

There shouldn’t be any lack of service delivery or support when Kaizer Chiefs land in the Mother City ahead of their must-win DStv Premiership clash against Cape Town Spurs tomorrow (3pm kick-off). And as such, coach Cavin Johnson expects the club’s 12th man to come out in full force to rally behind the team at the Cape Town Stadium.

This is the final game of the season that Chiefs need to win at all costs if they are to finish in the top eight and play in the MTN8 next season, after another disastrous campaign. “The reignition (between the team and the fans) will happen in due course,” Johnson said. “It’s been three games now since we won a game. And that’s what our people want: They want us to score goals and win games.

“We are not doing that at the moment, and hopefully in Cape Town where we have a good following, we’ll score goals and end the season on a very high note.” Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Cape Town Spurs vs. Kaizer Chiefs

👕First Team

🗓️Saturday 25 May 2024

🏟DHL Stadium

🕞15h00

🎟R100 - Ticketpro, Spar - https://t.co/nSBHeT3R7z#Amakhosi4Life #Khosified pic.twitter.com/XxuFIjTMfr

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 21, 2024 Johnson was speaking after his team yet again pulled off a dull draw – their third in a row – and poor attendance in their last league match at home, FNB Stadium, against Polokwane City last Saturday. That painted a poor image for the Amakhosi, given that the match was used to celebrate one of the club’s greats. Chiefs honoured club legend and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune with two signed jerseys for his 25-year service before the Polokwane game at the Calabash.

And for any reason that Johnson could have used to explain why Chiefs’ supporters didn’t come out in numbers, he chose to focus on the upcoming elections and service delivery. Chiefs’ match had clashed with the rally of the newly-established MK Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, which was hosted a stone’s throw away at Orlando Stadium. “When you look at what we’ve been doing (to mobilise supporters), I think in the PSL, we are still one of the most-supported teams,” Johnson said of the poor attendance.

“Yeah, we expected to have more, but today we didn’t. “But you look back at what’s happening in the country, there are a lot of (rallies for) elections. People are saying let me go to the rally so that I can get Sassa and more. “Let me go and see what they are doing. Are they going to burn or fix our roads? So, we are faced with a lot of competition in our sport.”

LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE! TICKETS SELLING OUT FAST…



Final game of the season at the DHL Stadium!



Kick-off 15h00!



Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs



Tickets available on Ticketpro 🎫



Link 🔗 https://t.co/fiM6SmyH19 pic.twitter.com/Z4rJJg7r8s — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) May 23, 2024 But be that as it may, Johnson believes that they pull out the numbers wherever they go – with Cape Town and Durban two of their best hunting grounds.

Johnson and his team, though, must also use the lush Cape Town Stadium pitch conditions to their advantage and rack up a much-needed win. After all, this is their last chance of saving what’s left of their season – finishing in the top eight – in what could also be Johnson’s final game at the club. Johnson has struggled to successfully audition for the head coach position on a permanent basis, and is expected to go back to his original post as the head of youth and scouts next season.