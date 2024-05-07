Chiefs fail to lift off against Rockets

MATSHELANE MAmABOLO KAIZER CHIEFS (1) 2

Chivaviro 18, 50 TS GALAXY (1) 2 Mahlangu 32, 76

IT WAS AN evening of braces in Polokwane as a 10-man Amakhosi shared the points with the Rockets in an eventful DStv Premiership tie that saw substitute goalkeeper Brandon Petersen being sent off from the bench late on. Ranga Chivaviro and Siphiwe Mahlangu found the net either side of half-time, as Edmislon Dove conceded a penalty early on in the match for a handball and then received a red card just before the break. The Mozambican disadvantaged Chiefs with an over the top tackle that could have broken Kamohelo Sebelebele’s leg had he made contact and the referee Cedric Muvhali duly showed him the red card.

Chiefs fans were unhappy with the officiating and duly chanted at ‘referee, referee’ in anger at the final whistle of a match that saw the team’s chances of a Top 8 finishing diminishing. Cavin Johnson’s team are eighth with 34 points from 27 matches, while galaxy are fifth on 39 points. The sides were level 1-1 at half-time, Chiefs having scored first via Chivaviro, only for them to give away the lead via conceding a penalty, which Mahlangu duly converted. Mahlangu had shown his intentions as early as the second minute when he received possession inside the box but inexplicably sent the ball disturbing the bats’ flying pattern from inside the box, when at least forcing Bruce Bvuma into a save appeared easier.

Chiefs, boasting an incredible six changes from the team that started in last week’s 5-1 hammering by Mamelodi Sundowns, then had their chance to open the scoring on nine minutes. Christian Saile made a brilliant run on the right flank, the Congolese heading the ball forward to leave his marker in his wake before getting into the box. He delivered a good cross which Pule Mmodi slotted home but the assistant on the near side had raised his flag for a Saile infringement before the striker could cross the ball. On the other end, Bvuma made a brilliant save with his legs as Galaxy threatened, the Amakhosi No 1 blocking via an attack on the right only for Sphiwe Mahlangu to blast the ball over from inside the box.

It was soon 1-0 for the hosts though, Chivaviro’s mongrel-like tenacity seeing him steal the ball from Macbeth Mahlangu inside the box and then blasting the ball home. The lead did not last too long though, as Amakhosi conceded a penalty on the hour mark when Dove handled inside the box. Mahlangu ignored the incessant boos from the Chiefs fans to equalise by smashing the ball low and hard to beat Bvuma, who had guessed the right way. Though reduced to 10-men, Chiefs took the lead five minutes after the break when Chivaviro slotted in a second goal from a free kick on the edge of the box.