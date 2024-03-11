Chiefs’ Johnson: I don’t want my players to be mice

Kaizer Chiefs lost a third consecutive Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates this past weekend. | BackpagePix MIHLALI BALEKA Cavin Johnson has preached only positives about Kaizer Chiefs’ on-field brand since he took over the coaching reins but has arguably failed to make any strides forward after another Soweto derby failure.

Chiefs’ chaotic season continued Saturday as they lost back-to-back Soweto derbies to their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership. This was the Amakhosi’s third successive loss to the Sea Robbers, having also lost in the Nedbank Cup semi-final last year. The Chiefs faithful didn’t take kindly to the 3-2 loss at the Calabash, pelting the club’s players and technical team with missiles after the match, the first time that Johnson has had to endure such humiliation, following three costly incidents under his predecessor Molefi Ntseki. Johnson initially turned a blind eye to the ugly scenes which might see the PSL impose a suspended fine of R300 000 and issue an instruction that the club’s next home match – against high-flying Stellenbosch – be played behind closed doors.

The PSL DC is set to meet today and review the matter where they’ll decide on the sanction. “Were they throwing stuff on the field?” Johnson asked nonchalantly. “Hey gents, I didn’t see, hey. When you lose a game of this magnitude, you just worry about yourself … I didn’t see. Did they throw stuff?” When pressed by commentator Mark Gleeson, the 65-year-old coach changed his tune.

“Maybe I saw one bottle or two,” he reflected. “I did see the police. I don’t know who they were protecting, me or the players. “Don't throw stones guys, it doesn’t work … I think it would have been the same way if we had three and Pirates had two. Maybe you would have seen some stones also.”

Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring against Orlando Pirates this past weekend. | BackpagePix Johnson also feigned ignorance regarding a scuffle with goalkeeper Brandon Petersen after the game. “I didn't see him do anything,” he initially said, before finally remembering that, “it was just a normal chat.” “Did you see Kevin de Bruyne tell Pep (Guardiola, Manchester City manager) to shut up?

“It’s normal. I want my players to react when we lose. I want them to react, and if they react to me – then I take all of that on my shoulders because tomorrow I will fix whatever the reaction is. That is football. “I don’t want them to be mice. They must be people who come and question me. I must question them because it’s in front of 100 000 people.” Despite those unsavoury incidents, the derby was worth it for the 87 000 spectators that filled the venue and millions more that caught the action from afar. It had been a while since fans were treated to a five-goal thriller in the match.

So, while Johnson was subjected to another derby loss which saw them drop further in the chase for a top three finish, he was happy with the performance. “I thought that they saw a good game of football at a derby,” Johnson said. “I don’t know when last you saw five goals at a derby. Those are little things that you guys can write (about) and respect the score-line – write about why we received three goals and why we scored two good goals.