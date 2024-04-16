Daniels pays tribute to murdered Fleurs

MATSHELANE MAMABOLO FORMER SuperSport United player Clayton Daniels fought hard to keep the tears welling up in his eyes from falling down his cheeks as spoke about his decision to run the TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon at the weekend.

The versatile player, who has also donned the colours of Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemontein Celtic, Maritzburg United and recently Cape Town Spurs, ran an emotional half-marathon on Sunday. Former Cape Town Spurs player Clayton Daniels ran the Two Oceans half-marathon in honour of the late Luke Fleurs. | Matshelane Mamabolo “You know what happened with (Fleurs), I just ran in his memory,” Daniels said on the fields of the University of Cape Town where many runners, delighted to have completed their race, mingled. Fleurs, the Kaizer Chiefs player who was murdered during a car hijacking in Johannesburg a little over a week ago, also played for SuperSport where Daniels was his senior. Such was the bond they shared, that Daniels ran the race in a SuperSport jersey given to him by Fleurs – with the dearly departed’s name and number 25 emblazoned on it.

“He was a young boy that I kind of mentored when he came to SuperSport and also a boy from Mitchells Plain where I come from, so this was in memory of (Fleurs).” Daniels completed the race in a time of 1:44 and said he hopes he did Fleurs’ memory proud. “It is very, very sad what happened to Luke, you know. It really is not a nice thing for a young boy 24-years-old who had his whole future ahead of him to be killed.”

He wondered aloud just why it was that the country cannot be united as it often happens at sporting events. “Look at this race today, you see a lot of people coming together doing what they love. I just hope that our country can feed off this kind of events and be like this in all other things also, you know. “Look, all people irrespective of race mixes and races are here for one cause – running. We are enjoying ourselves instead of hurting each other on the streets.

“I think that’s the sad part of it because we really can come together as a country but to have people like Luke murdered is very painful. To lose your life at 24 is very sad and very upsetting to us who are left behind.” His deal with Cape Town Spurs having ended, Daniels is now working on the next chapter of a pretty successful career that has seen him win all the country’s knockout competitions, with the league championship the only missing link. “I am now training with another team until the end of the season. But I am busy with my coaching courses and, hopefully, by the end of the season I will make a decision which direction I take.”