Dayyaan Galiem aims to put Titans ‘in positions to win games’

By Obakeng Meletse The Cricket SA T20 Challenge starts tonight, with defending champions the Titans kicking off the defence of their title against North West Dragons at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Titans beat the Dolphins by four wickets to be crowned champions for the sixth time, having last won the trophy in the 2017/2018 season. The Pretoria side, led by coach Mandla Mashimbyi, will have their strongest starting XI available against the Dragons tonight (6pm start), and will hope to capitalise before the services of their most destructive players move on to the Indian Premier League. It will be up to the youth to return the trophy back home, and although there will still be a lot of experience to lean on, there will be an opportunity to showcase what they can do.

All-rounder Dayyaan Galiem spoke to Independent Newspapers yesterday about how he intends to use the experience gained in the SA20 in the T20 Challenge. “Firstly, learning, being able to work with top coaches and some of the best players around the world gives you a different perspective and helps you think differently, and there is a lot of growth mentally,” Galiem said. “Being involved in the tournament also gives you confidence, as you know you can play in that level with all the top players.”

Galiem will have a duty to fulfil as one of the all-rounders, and his skills will be in the spotlight, with the R1.6 million SA20 price tag from the Joburg Super Kings still hanging over his head. There might be a potential tie-breaker as Matthew Boast, who went for the same price as Galiem in the SA20 auction, will also be looking to get a run and show why he was highly rated as an all-rounder and rookie. “I will be flexible and I will be available to do whatever the team needs me to do as at the end, it’s all about what they want me to do. If they communicate what they need, I’ll do my best,” Galiem said.

“If they need me to bat number five or six, I’ll do it, or if they need me to run in and bowl, I’ll also do that. “If I can put the team in a position to win games, it doesn’t matter how, then personally I would have achieved a lot.”

The Titans will have as many as four players leaving for the IPL soon, and among those will be Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, who are feared in the world of T20 cricket. "We are prepared because we are a big squad. I'm not sure what the team will be like because we have a big squad," Galiem said. "But their loss will obviously be a big one. The likes of Aiden are exactly the type of players you want in your team, but I think we will manage."