Downs remain Team of Choice after another victory

MIHLALI BALEKA
MAMELODI SUNDOWNS (0) 2
Lorch 74, 90+5
MARITZBURG UNITED 0
MAMELODI Sundowns’ ambition of winning the quadruple remained intact last night as they beat Maritzburg United to progress to the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.
Sundowns will join AmaZulu, TS Galaxy, SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, University of Pretoria and Stellenbosch in the last eight draw tonight.
Sundowns’ win wasn’t swift in Atteridgeville as the match was suspended for over an hour due to inclement weather after the first 15 minutes. Sundowns had to wait for the last quarter of the match, after the resumption of the game, as Thembinkosi Lorch scored the opening goal.
Lorch showed a poacher’s instinct with his first goal, turning inside the box before rattling the roof of Dumisani Msibi’s goal. That goal gave the Brazilians the much-needed breather, having played in patches for the duration of the match.
With the Premiership and Nedbank Cup already in their sights, Downs will look to fell Young Africans in the Champions League quarter-final after the Fifa break.
This tie could easily have been tagged as the ‘David versus Goliath’ clash as Maritzburg are playing in the second division and Sundowns in the elite tier division, respectively. But the two teams know each other very well – Sundowns subjected Maritzburg to the relegation play-offs last season after their last league game ended 1-1.
Before the inclement weather, which included lighting and thunderstorms, Sundowns only had one shot on target as Gaston Sirino forced out a save from Msibi.
Maritzburg, meanwhile, had more chances in the final third as they caused some nervy moments for the returning goalie Denis Onyango and his defence. And given their league forms – Sundowns closing in on their seventh title in a row and Maritzburg trying to survive in the NFD – that was an impressive start from the visitors.
Sundowns might have made five changes to the side that drew with SuperSport United midweek, but their fringe players would be regulars in most clubs. But as soon as the grey clouds cleared and referee Cedric Muvhali whistled for the restart, Sundowns got on the ball more often.
But with their defensive midfielders Bongani Zungu and Bathusi Aubaas juggling as centre-backs, Sundowns uncharacteristically used long balls.
Sundowns managed to string together passes with time, though, but they still couldn’t break down Maritzburg’s low-block before the interval. And while that goalless half gave a glimmer of hope to coach Simo Dladla’s troops, Sundowns had to find their scoring boots to avoid a potential upset.
Knowing what was at stake, Sundowns started the second half as the better side, making more inroads into the Team of Choice’s final. But that didn’t bear immediately, with Thembinkosi Lorch hitting a close-range effort inches wide in what was the best chance for the team early in the half.
Lorch, though, made up for that early miss with a brace later. He scored the second in stoppage time, two goals that meant Sundowns can still win a quadruple this season.