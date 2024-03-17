Downs remain Team of Choice after another victory

MIHLALI BALEKA MAMELODI SUNDOWNS (0) 2

Lorch 74, 90+5 MARITZBURG UNITED 0 MAMELODI Sundowns’ ambition of winning the quadruple remained intact last night as they beat Maritzburg United to progress to the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

Sundowns will join AmaZulu, TS Galaxy, SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, University of Pretoria and Stellenbosch in the last eight draw tonight. Sundowns’ win wasn’t swift in Atteridgeville as the match was suspended for over an hour due to inclement weather after the first 15 minutes. Sundowns had to wait for the last quarter of the match, after the resumption of the game, as Thembinkosi Lorch scored the opening goal. Bongani Zungu of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Bantu Chingi of Maritzburg United during their Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash. | BackpagePix Lorch showed a poacher’s instinct with his first goal, turning inside the box before rattling the roof of Dumisani Msibi’s goal. That goal gave the Brazilians the much-needed breather, having played in patches for the duration of the match.

With the Premiership and Nedbank Cup already in their sights, Downs will look to fell Young Africans in the Champions League quarter-final after the Fifa break. This tie could easily have been tagged as the ‘David versus Goliath’ clash as Maritzburg are playing in the second division and Sundowns in the elite tier division, respectively. But the two teams know each other very well – Sundowns subjected Maritzburg to the relegation play-offs last season after their last league game ended 1-1. Before the inclement weather, which included lighting and thunderstorms, Sundowns only had one shot on target as Gaston Sirino forced out a save from Msibi.

Maritzburg, meanwhile, had more chances in the final third as they caused some nervy moments for the returning goalie Denis Onyango and his defence. And given their league forms – Sundowns closing in on their seventh title in a row and Maritzburg trying to survive in the NFD – that was an impressive start from the visitors. Sundowns might have made five changes to the side that drew with SuperSport United midweek, but their fringe players would be regulars in most clubs. But as soon as the grey clouds cleared and referee Cedric Muvhali whistled for the restart, Sundowns got on the ball more often. But with their defensive midfielders Bongani Zungu and Bathusi Aubaas juggling as centre-backs, Sundowns uncharacteristically used long balls.