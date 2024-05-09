Four key battles that defined Mamelodi Sundowns’ march to the Premiership title

By OBAKENG MELETSE Despite their continental commitments, Mamelodi Sundowns continue to flex their muscles in the DStv Premiership.

The rest of the league have struggled to keep up as the men in yellow clinched their seventh title in a row with lots of games to spare. We looked at the top four fixtures that were vital to their championship-winning season... August 4, 2023: Sekhukhune United 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Ten men set the tone for the season … It was a new season with new opportunities, and having won the league six times in a row, the question was who could take the crown away from the kings of South African football? Sekhukhune United were up first at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. The defending champions were in full control as they strolled to a 2-0 lead following a 16th-minute red card for Sekhukhune’s Vusumuzi Mncube. Babina Noko pulled one goal back in the 61st minute through Jamie Webber, but it was not enough to mount a late challenge – even after Rivaldo Coetzee’s 86th-minute red card for Sundowns.

Sundowns sent an early message as they picked up from where they left off in the previous season. April 2, 2024: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Richards Bay FC Not pretty, but effective … Relegation-threatened Richards Bay went pound for pound with the defending champions.

The Natal Rich Boyz were well on their way to stealing a surprise, but deserved point, until a Sphelele Mkhulise cross found the head of Junior Mendieta, who made it 1-0, his second decisive goal against the same opponents that they beat 1-0 in the first round in August last year. It was a vital win for Sundowns as Stellenbosch FC’s 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs kept the pressure on.

Junior Mendieta 🤝 Scoring against Richards Bay#Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/NNhFJ2VtM4 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 3, 2024 February 17, 2024: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Orlando Pirates This battle of the giants ended in a stalemate … Thembinkosi Lorch’s first encounter with his former employees was quiet, but both sides lived up to expectations in a game of two halves. A Miguel Timm red card in the 54th minute opened the game up. Pressure soon told, and the champions went ahead from a 74th-minute Marcelo Allende screamer from outside the 18-yard box.

