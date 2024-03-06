Fuse lit for explosive clash between Rockets, Downs

Bongani Zungu of Mamelodi Sundowns received a red card during the Carling KO last-16 clash against TS Galaxy the last time the clubs faced each other. | BackpagePix MATSHELANE MAMABOLO VERY rarely is a Premiership clash pregnant with expected fireworks as is tonight’s clash between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Mbombela Stadium.

There are numerous sub-plots to the tie that would ordinarily have been seen as yet another potential walk in the park for the dominant Brazilians, who have made the local championship their stomping ground. But ever since Galaxy eliminated Sundowns from the Carling Black Label Knockout in a match marred by Bongani Zungu’s tackle that left TS Galaxy’s Bernard Parker with a broken leg, the anticipation of their next meeting has been heightened. Coach Sead Ramovic of the Rockets and his Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena have taken ‘verbal jabs’ at each other in the media and you can bet they have worked hard at preparing their teams for victory.

Nothing would please them more than a win, if only to ‘shut up’ their rival on the opposition bench – the duo having had a telephone call littered with expletives, according to Ramovic, while Mokwena described his adversary as an attention seeker. The players are sure to try not to get involved, but you can bet there will be some animosity on the field, too, the Rockets players sure to have been disappointed with Zungu’s dramatic reaction to his sending off for that bone-crushing tackle on Parker. Sead Ramovic, coach of TS Galaxy. | BackpagePix Mokwena could probably save the match from descending into a brawl of sorts by keeping Zungu off the field, because you can bet there will be some TS Galaxy player who would love to stick it to the versatile veteran, if only to pay him back for what he did to Parker.

While he did not delve into the potential animosity that could be a feature of of the match, Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa did admit that it is going to be lit. “We are expecting fireworks. They knocked us out of the Carling Black Label and losing was not pleasant. We are a team that always tries to get into the final of every competition we participate in, and it was not possible (because of the Rockets). “From our side, we have to give everything – it’s a league game and we try to make sure that we wrap the league (title) as early as possible. We expect a tough game.”

Lebusa rates the Rockets highly: “Individually they have good players and as a collective, as a team, they play well. “Their recent form and log position shows that they are a good team capable of scoring goals. They are not going to make it easy for us, we (will) have to work hard (to) score goals and keep a clean sheet in the game.” The two teams share the distinction of having the best home record of all the teams in the league, both having garnered 20 points in their own backyard.