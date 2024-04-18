Gerhard Steenekamp backs Bulls for a ‘big rebound’ against Munster

They may still have five league games to go, but the Bulls are already viewing Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Munster at Loftus Versfeld (5.05pm kick-off) as a knockout game. That was the word from loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp, who has been one of the stalwarts for the Pretoria side this season.

After getting a taste of Test rugby for the Springboks last year during the build-up to the World Cup, the 27-year-old from Potchefstroom has put his hand up again for higher honours with a series of impressive displays. In tandem with new recruit Wilco Louw at tighthead prop, Steenekamp has been at the forefront of a dominant Bulls pack in the scrums and tight-loose. The two big men were certainly missed in last week’s Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Northampton in England, and will look to bring the necessary energy up front against a wily Munster outfit who are also pushing for home play-offs in the URC.

The Bulls are currently third on the log on 45 points, just two ahead of fourth-placed Munster, with Leinster leading on 54 and Glasgow second on 49. “It’s never nice to lose and fall out of a competition, but that’s in the past. We must look forward and put all our attention on the URC – and see if we can get a home semi-final and final,” Steenekamp said yesterday. He said not not travelling to the UK helped the players left behind to rest.

“Many of the guys who stayed behind had niggles, so we are glad that we could sort that out to have a fresh team on the field this weekend. “We are going into play-off rugby at the moment, where we have to win everything coming our way to end up on top – and that is the goal. “So, I think every game will be seen as a knockout game, and we will give it our all, as if it is our last game.

“Loftus is a special place, and whenever you play here, then everything becomes a bit more personal. “The rich history that we have at the Bulls ... You have a name to honour, and we want to make sure we don’t disappoint our supporters. But we must still win the game on the field.” But the Bulls will be wary of the powerful defending URC champions, who have brought along Springbok star RG Snyman to contest the line-outs and add serious maul-stopping power.

🎟️: https://t.co/1SiDxHNUK5#BackTheBulls pic.twitter.com/6GuYt3les8 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 17, 2024 “It’s awesome scrumming with Wilco. I don’t think I’ve met many guys who are stronger than him,” he said.

“I’m enjoying it a lot, and that also brings out the best in you – that you make sure you don’t let down the guy next to you ... even more so now. “We want to make sure that both of us are on the same standard, otherwise it won’t help as well. “They are a world-class team – lots of international players – so it will surely not be easy.