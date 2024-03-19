Gwala ready to help SpringBok Women be ‘trailfinders’

Leighton Koopman The Springbok Women’s path towards qualifying for the Rugby World Cup begins this weekend in Valladolid, where they will take on Spain later this week.

Off the back of training sessions against Wales and Scotland, the Bok Women will play two Tests over the next two weekends, starting with Las Leonas on Saturday. The US are their other opponent at the end of the month, after which the national side will know exactly where they stand in terms of their readiness for the World Cup qualifiers. Lindelwa Gwala. | BackpagePix The Rugby Africa Championship – the qualifier for the 2025 World Cup in England, starts in May in Madagascar, where the Bok Women will attempt to qualify for a second successive tournament, after playing in New Zealand a couple of years ago. Stalwart Lindelwa Gwala, who has 27 Tests behind her name, is keen to contribute in Spain, should she be selected, after joining up with her teammates earlier this week. The 26-year-old currently plies her trade at Premiership club Ealing Trailfinders and is one of four players who will not be available for the trip to Madagascar due to club commitments.

Rather, she will help the team in the next few weeks by imparting her wisdom and knowledge. “I will be very keen to bring my skills and experience into the team and help contribute towards victory if selected,” Gwala said via a SA Rugby statement yesterday. “To be part of the team again, will be the cherry on top. Being back in the group has been the homecoming for me.

“Playing at Ealing has certainly made me aware of how far I need to go to fulfil my potential and what opportunities there are to improve as a player and person. “So, coming back into the squad at the beginning of the tour was great. I was happy to see everyone again, but also happy to know that I am joining them as a more complete and more rounded player and person than the last time I left them.” The Bok Women shifted their attention from training to Test mode this week ahead of Saturday and will be looking to implement the learnings they took from Wales and Scotland.