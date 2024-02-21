High stakes as top teams fight for place in final

Zaahier Adams The Cricket SA 4-Day Cup competition is set for a thrilling final showdown with the Jukskei derby between the Titans and Lions at Centurion taking centre stage from today.

The other high-stakes clash sees defending champions the Dolphins take on Western Province at Newlands. All four teams, along with the fifth-placed Warriors, have a chance of finishing in the top two to qualify for the final. The Titans will be looking to start strong at their home ground. After the draw against the Tuskers in Pietermaritzburg, there is no doubt that Titans will be eager to put one over their cross-town rivals. Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi believes “trusting their processes” and “wanting it more” will be the qualities that ensure his side gets over the line. The Titans will, however, continue to be without skipper Neil Brand, who only returned from Proteas Test duty in New Zealand earlier this week.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, head to Cape Town in prime position at the top of the 4-Day Cup table. The defending champions are yet to lose a match in the current campaign with two wins and four draws from their six matches so far. Dolphins assistant coach Quinton Friend believes his team will face a stiff challenge at Newlands. “It’s going to be a tough encounter against Western Province who will be back to full strength with a number of players returning from New Zealand. Whether those players play will remain to be seen, but we do not take them lightly,” said Friend.

“We’ll make sure we do what we need to do to get through this week and give ourselves the best shot at qualifying for another final.” The Dolphins will be without Andile Phehlukwayo this week, who is unavailable for due to family matters. However, they will welcome back Eathan Bosch and SA20 Bowler of the Tournament Ottniel Baartman. The Dolphins beat the North West Dragons by 10 wickets in last week’s match to move to the top of the log.

“We will be taking a lot of confidence to Cape Town from that performance in Potch, but we’ve been playing good cricket in this competition this season, so we are excited to have another crack at qualifying for the final,” he added. Province have yet to decide whether they are going to include their national players returning from New Zealand, which includes top-order batter David Bedingham, all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana and seam bowler Dane Paterson. Province coach Salieg Nackerdien has full confidence in the youngsters that have replaced the senior players, particularly seamer Wesley Bajda, who claimed a maiden five-wicket haul last week at St George’s Park.

“Our biggest challenge this season has been a number of players moving into the national ranks,” Nackerdien said. “In saying that, it gave some of the younger players an opportunity to showcase their skills with most of them contributing to the chance of us playing in the final. “I see this game as a semi-final and it is a must-win in the context of the competition. The squad that assembles this week will be backed and we have the trust in them to take us over the line. It’s another opportunity to get into a final.”