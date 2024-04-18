Jose Riveiro: Scoring early the key for Orlando Pirates against AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says they are working hard to find the balance between the DStv Premiership and domestic cup competitions. Pirates have been cup specialists under Riveiro, and last Saturday, they qualified for the Nedbank Cup semi-finals for the fourth time in the last five attempts – with a 4-2 win over AmaZulu.

The defending champions will meet Chippa United for a spot in the final, hoping to add to their Ke Yona Cup success and the two MTN8s under Riveiro. In the dress rehearsal for Saturday’s clash, Pirates hammered Golden Arrows 7-1 to keep their aspirations of finishing in the top two in the Premiership alive. Yet Pirates have been struggling to maintain their consistency in the league, unlike in the cup games. Hence, they trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 13 points.

And with Sundowns having two games in hand and unbeaten in the league this season, they are all but poised for a record seventh title in succession. That dominance stung The Ghost, as they expected their club to build on the momentum from last season and knock Masandawana off their perch. “It’s difficult. We are working on it, trust me,” said Riveiro, before taking a trip down memory lane, looking at where their league season went wrong.

“In December, we had a bad week. We lost to SuperSport (United) when we were leading. We then hosted Stellenbosch, led, but still lost. “In that moment, everything started to look bad. But I think the team in that moment was good, and we were not that far (from Sundowns) at the top. “I think we just lost a little bit of the rhythm. But again, this year, we lost to Sekhukhune (United) because we had a bad 30 minutes.”

After sending AmaZulu packing in the Nedbank Cup, Pirates are expected to add more misery to the Durban side in Saturday’s league clash at Orlando Stadium (5.30pm kick-off). “We are trying not to have distractions or think this game is more important than the next one. In this environment, we must play a lot of games in different competitions,” Riveiro said. Pirates’ resounding back-to-back wins have been based on the ability to once again find the back of the net in the first half.

