Kade Wolhuter stays at Lions, Henco van Wyk out for a few more weeks

The immediate future of flyhalf Kade Wolhuter was given a no-fuss resolution this week when the player, who was on loan from the Stormers, revealed that he will remain at the Lions for an extended run. The 22-year-old has struggled with illness and injury over the last two years, but yesterday put in a welcomed 60-odd-minute stint at pivot for the Joburgers at Ellis Park in a friendly match against the Junior Springboks.

“I am staying on in Joburg,” he said afterwards, making his loan move from the Cape-based side more permanent. “I will be here for another two years – the rest of this season and another two after that.”

Wolhuter transferring up the N1 to Doornfontein is a significant boost for the Lions. The departure of Jordan Hendrikse at the end of the season to the Sharks will have been of concern to the union, as the loss of an important talent would affect their depth in the flyhalf position. Earlier this season in the United Rugby Championship, coach Ivan van Rooyen had to think out of the box, moving No 9 Sanele Nohamba to pivot on account of Hendrikse's lack of form and confidence, while the continued injury woes of Gianni Lombard, who is currently recovering from a hamstring niggle, have further whittled down their flyhalf options.

Nohamba has rightfully received many plaudits for his play at No 10 these past few months, but the recent 40-10 victory over the Sharks will have also reminded all and sundry that the 25-year-old is a scrumhalf at heart, and should arguably be played more in his preferred position. His ability to slot in at flyhalf is rather a value-added bonus and pleasing revelation in versatility. Against the SA Under-20s yesterday – a match won 57-17 by the Lions – Wolhuter had a decent outing, playing for the first time in nearly a year, at No 10.

He hooked a number of conversions wide, but the general consensus will be relief that he managed some important game time.

“To get a good 60-odd minutes out of him was good. You can see he hasn’t played for a while. “He has really been training well the last two, three weeks, so to get a good 50 or 60 minutes out of him was nice.” Lions centre Henco van Wyk is expected to be out for four to six weeks with a knee injury. Photo: BackpagePix Wolhuter wasn’t the only option tested at 10 in the match – scrumhalf and former Baby Bok Nico Steyn was also given command of the channel in the latter stages of the encounter, with another potential flyhalf, Zander du Plessis, running off his shoulder.

“You never want to lose a player like (Hendrikse),” Van Rooyen said, as he explained the tactics on display. “It was important for Kade to come through (yesterday). Gianni is probably two or three weeks away from potentially being ready as well. “We have seen what Sanele can do at 10. That is why we also moved Nico to 10 (yesterday) to see what he can do.

“The 10 position is important to us, because we know that Jordan is leaving, so we must get Kade up in consistency, get Gianni to consistency and make sure we have one or two back-ups.” Van Rooyen also gave an update on the fitness of Henco van Wyk, who limped off in the 16th minute against the Sharks with a knee injury. The 22-year-old outside centre, who spent this week in Cape Town at the Springbok alignment camp, is set to miss the forthcoming tour to Connacht and the Ospreys.