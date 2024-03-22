Bafana Bafana’s ongoing Fifa Series pilot project in Algeria is set to aid the team’s preparations for the World Cup qualifiers in June. However, coach Hugo Broos will not want to tweak much of the team that finished third in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast two months ago.

We looked at five players who weren’t at the Afcon who must impress Broos from the outset in Algeria over these few days ... Bruce Bvuma: Goalkeeper Bvuma has been a light in Chiefs’ darkest moments in recent weeks, keeping seven clean sheets in the last nine matches in all competitions.

His exploits for Chiefs have given a glimpse of his maturity, having been in and out the side before due to inconsistent performances. However, his SA call-up should result in vital momentum and a desire to improve. He’s still battling with one-on-one duels, while he could still do better with his reflexes. The Bafana selection is something he can’t take for granted, especially with No 1 Ronwen Williams having set the bar high during the Afcon.

Iqraam Rayners: Striker Rayners is arguably one of the most underrated strikers in the land, despite his resurgence since rejoining childhood club Stellenbosch FC. Rayners was a key figure in their triumph in the Carling Knockout Cup, winning the player-of-the-match award in all four games, albeit voted for by the fans.

He’s again driving Stellies’ bid for the Nedbank Cup, again scooping the player-of-the-match award after registering four assists in the 6-1 win over Milford FC. But for all his hard work at club level, he has to show that he can fit into the national team set-up and continue to contribute in attack by scoring goals, most importantly. Khanyisa Mayo: Striker

The son of Chiefs legend Patrick, Mayo has had to overcome a lot of adversities to prove that he can stand up for himself, without his father’s influence. And so far he’s done well. Mayo won the joint Golden Boot award in the DStv Premiership last season, and is currently second on the charts with nine goals, behind Sundowns’ Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro Costa. Despite Mayo’s bit of consistency this season, Broos overlooked him for the Afcon, and that looked to continue for the Fifa series project.

However, the Belgian made an incredible U-turn when he announced his final squad for the series, including the Cape Town City star. So, Mayo must repay that faith by scoring in Algeria. Patrick Maswanganyi: Attacker Already touted as one of the nominees for the PSL Footballer of the Season award, Maswanganyi’s first Bafana call-up backs that up in some way.

But Maswanganyi hasn’t always impressed Broos, the Belgian moaning that the Orlando Pirates attacker likes to complicate the easiest of things. So, having clearly used that as positive criticism, Maswanganyi’s time to prove that he is Bafana material is now. He must continue being a dribbling wizard going forward. But whatever he does must be to the benefit of the team and his teammates.

Goodman Mosele: Midfielder Mosele is being handed a second bite of the cherry at Chippa United, having joined the team on loan from Orlando Pirates at the start of the season. His top performances haven’t only been noticed by Pirates, who are rumoured to be ready to table a new offer for him, but Broos as well.