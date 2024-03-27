Kicking is just a tool in Lions’ box, says Edwill van der Merwe

Lions flyer Edwill van der Merwe said a timely reminder from the coaching staff about what compromises the team’s DNA played a big role in the historic 38-14 defeat of Connacht at the weekend. In the Lions’ recent games against the Bulls, they used the boot too often, but against the Sharks they ran more, before playing with freedom and adventure in Galway.

They put 40 points past the Durbanites, and scored 38 more against the Irishmen. “We had the wrong mindset against the Bulls. The coaches then reminded us of how the Lions like to play,” the wing said. “I think what happened is that we had been working as individuals on our kicking skills in training, and that prompted us to kick more in the game.

“The coaches reminded us that kicking is a tool, it is not everything. It is just a tool in the box to be used when required, and the aerial game is not the way we have to play. “The funny thing is that when we arrived in Galway on Tuesday, the weather was terrible and the forecast for the game was the same, so we prepared for a wet-weather (kicking) game, but on the day, the weather changed unexpectedly. “Before kick-off, the coach told us we had to score five tries. He said we had to find a way to do that, and he wasn’t too bothered how we did it. So, to nail the five tries was very cool.

“As a wing, I love the way we are playing. I’m more involved, and it is what I do best,” said Van der Merwe, who scored a blistering try against Connacht. The Lions have the second-best away record among South African teams in the United Rugby Championship, and Van der Merwe said it could be down to the players enjoying each other’s company. “We would love to know the formula for winning overseas, but what I can say is that touring brings about a togetherness off the field that makes you want to put your bodies on the line in the match,” the 27-year-old said.