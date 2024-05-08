'King’ KG primed to spearhead Proteas attack

OBAKENG MELETSE PROTEAS seamer Kagiso Rabada is having a solid outing with the Punjab Kings in the IPL, even as some of his national teammates in the fast bowling department are still searching for their best form with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.

The 28-year-old Rabada has been a leader of the Kings’ attack and has played every match so far in the 17th edition of the IPL, picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate 8.85 runs per over. With only four wins from their 11 matches, the Kings have struggled to get any rhythm and have been guilty of not being able to string consistent performances together. Following the loss of captain Shikhar Dhawan with a shoulder injury, England all-rounder Sam Curran assumed leadership and has not had much success with two wins and five losses.

GERALD Coetzee has also had a decent run of it in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians. IANS With limited time between the end of the IPL and the start of the World Cup, Rabada will potentially play a similar role he’s playing for the Kings, with the added responsibility of leading a young Proteas attack. Mumbai Indians fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been the only Proteas bowler who has matched Rabada in numbers. The right-arm quick has played 10 matches with 13 wickets at an economy rate of 10.17 and could be sealing a new-ball spot next to Rabada. The two quick bowlers have been the stand-out Proteas in the IPL, but it has not been the best of times for their fellow countrymen.

Lungi Ngidi had to withdraw early, while Nandre Burger and Anrich Nortje started the competition leading their respective franchises but have fallen out of favour of late. ANRICH Nortje. IANS Nortje will be the biggest concern as he and Rabada should be the leaders of the Proteas’ attack at the World Cup in the West Indies and the US. His weakness in the death overs has been harshly exposed, and it’s a key focus area he needs to address. The problem is whether he will get adequate game time to do so, which hasn’t been the case lately, before the Proteas start their World Cup campaign on June 3 against Sri Lanka.