Lions attitude supplemented by altitude

Morgan Bolton Look, we can arguably all agree that being surrounded by the aesthetically pleasing views of the Cape is an attractive prospect for any team travelling to the country, but the Lions will likely look on Munster returning there as the Irish team’s first mistake.

Munster, as their coach Graham Rowntree revealed after beating the Bulls this past weekend, returned to Cape Town to prepare for their coming United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Lions. They will depart for Johannesburg on Friday, before playing the Joburgers at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 5pm). The Lions line-out battled against Leinster this past weekend. Fixing that set piece ahead of the match against Munster, who include lock RG Snyman as an option in the second row, will be an important work-on for the Joburgers this week. | BackpagePix As witnessed this past weekend, Munster will be a difficult beast to fell, so the Lions will need to exploit every advantage they can find. That includes the altitude, which had Munster remained on the Witwatersrand this week, would have been negated by matchday. At 1 724m above sea level, Ellis Park is higher than Loftus with only 82% oxygen available when compared to the coast. After a highly physical encounter against the Bulls, it will also take a fully stocked Munster that bit longer to recover.

Munster, of course, did overcome Loftus with all its peculiarities in a hard-fought 27-22 victory, but will also return to face a Lions team that will be buoyed by a fantastic 44-12 triumph over Leinster and with the bit between the teeth as they push to qualify for the play-offs of the tournament. Both teams, therefore, will have to put in a massive effort again to repeat their heroics when they meet at Ellis Park. “It will take another incredible performance against a very good team who are on form,” Rowntree admitted after the Bulls encounter. “I was very impressed with the Lions – they beat Connacht away a matter of weeks ago in an exceptional performance.