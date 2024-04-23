Lions looking the Real deal in cricket’s version of El Clasico

Zaahier Adams Football’s El Clasico may have enthralled all on Sunday evening in Madrid, but the attention now turns to the biggest rivalry in South African domestic cricket.

The Lions host their Jukskei rivals, the Titans, in the first Cricket SA T20 Challenge semi-final tomorrow evening at the Wanderers. And just like the Spanish football fiesta, it is the Lions – like Real Madrid – that hold all the aces due to their star-studded squad. Reeza Hendricks will form part of a powerful batting line-up when the Lions host the Titans tomorrow in the CSA T20 Challenge semi-final. | BackpagePix The Titans are the defending champions, though, and while they may not have the same array of talent that they have boasted in previous seasons, they still have that irrepressible fighting spirit that saw them earn qualification for the play-offs on the last day of the regular league season. Lions coach Russell Domingo, who arrived at the Wanderers at the beginning of the season with the goal of “knocking the Titans off their perch”, now has the opportunity but is certainly not taking anything for granted.

“We know every game against the Titans is a tough one,” he said. “They are on a good run of form, and have the benefit of having played a few must-win games to get into the semis. Winning under pressure is good for any team in building confidence. “Equally, both our matches against the Titans have gone down to the last ball. That just shows how close the two sides actually are and not the positions on the log.

Lungi Ngidi of the Titans. | BackpagePix “They have a good, balanced bowling attack with Lungi (Ngidi), Junior (Dala), Corbin (Bosch), David Wiese and, of course, the spin of Shammo (Tabraiz Shamsi).” The clash is certainly being billed as the Lions batters up against the Titans bowling unit. Domingo is spoilt for choice in terms of who he actually wants to send out into battle, with the likes of Proteas Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder and Temba Bavuma all available, alongside talented batters such as Mitchell van Buuren and Delano Potgieter.

However, the Lions’ strength has also been somewhat of a curse as the top-order batters have seen them cruise to victory in most run chases, thereby not affording the middle order many opportunities in the middle. “Yes, we do have plenty of options, particularly at the top of the order and I have been resting and rotating players to keep them all finely tuned,” Domingo said. “But there has been the case where the likes of Wiaan and Mitch haven’t batted in a while, so that is something we have been monitoring and ensuring everyone is feeling confident going into a semi-final.”

The Titans batters will also need to be wary of a new ace up the Lions’ sleeves in young leg-spinner Nqaba Peter. The 21-year-old has grown in leaps and bounds during the CSA T20 Challenge and could be Domingo and the Lions’ trump card. “He certainly has potential. He is still very young and inexperienced and has a lot to learn, but from where he was at the beginning of the comp … it’s been a helluva ride for the youngster,” Domingo said.