Lions skipper backs winning culture to see them home

Ongama Gcwabe TONIGHT, two of the country’s most successful domestic teams – the Lions and Titans – will show up for yet another Jukskei derby, this time in a CSA T20 Challenge semi-final at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

More than anything, tonight’s match will be a stern test of the two team’s cultures. Captain Bjorn Fortuin will lead the Lions in the semi-final of the CSA T20 Challenge tonight against the Titans. | BackpagePix Lions captain Bjorn Fortuin spoke highly of his team’s culture and referred to it as one that is deeply rooted in winning trophies, which makes his job as captain a touch easy. “I’ve been quite fortunate coming into the side that has won trophies and fortunate to be captaining a side that knows how to win trophies,” Fortuin said yesterday. “I wouldn’t say that the team runs itself but it’s nice to be part of a set-up where everyone knows what’s expected of them.

“Barring a couple of younger players, there’s not a lot of guidance that’s needed off the field. Everyone’s professional enough to know what’s needed on the day and leading up to games. “It’s something that’s been engraved not only with this current team but all the Lions teams that I have been a part of have been built around winning.”

“We don’t want the game to go to a super-over but that could be at the back of our minds. We are focusing on what we can control,” he continued. “The way that they want to play the game doesn’t phase us. “They’ve got quite a few weapons but we know that we’ve got the quality that if we play to our potential, it doesn’t matter what game plan they come with. We’ve got enough skill and quality to nullify any threat they have.” Nqaba Peter has taken 15 wickets in the CSA T20 Challenge so far this season. | BackpagePix The Lions have a unique weapon of their own in 21-year-old leg-spinner Nqabayomzi Peter. The East London-born youngster has been in good form in the campaign as he has claimed 15 wickets in eight matches while conceding at only five runs per over.