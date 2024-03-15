The Jukskei derby is upon us once again as the Wanderers is set to host the encounter between the Lions and the Titans in the fourth round of the Cricket SA T20 Challenge tonight. In midweek, the Titans lost a tight game by two runs against the Warriors at SuperSport Park in Centurion, while the Lions lost by four wickets against the Dolphins at Kingsmead in Durban.

Titans all-rounder Aya Gqamane told Independent Newspapers yesterday that they need to tighten up on their overall execution moving forward into the tournament. “It was a very tight game, and we obviously lost by two runs. In T20 cricket, those types of games happen quite often – and I think we only need to tighten up on our execution, be it batting, bowling or fielding,” said Gqamane. Whenever the two teams are set to clash, the anticipation around the country is always on a high, making the encounter a high-pressure game.

However, the Titans will be without star players Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Dewald Brevis and Donovan Ferreira, as they have been released to fulfil their Indian Premier League duties, with the tournament starting next weekend. On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada is believed to be still available for the Lions. With a fast bowler of the calibre of Rabada tonight at a traditionally fast and bouncy surface at the Wanderers, the Lions might just have an edge over their neighbours.

Gqamane emphasised that the Titans are heading into the match focused on themselves as a team, and that they treat the game as just another normal encounter, despite the pressure of a Jukskei derby. “Lions and Titans is always a tough game. No matter the format, we all know it’s going to be a tough derby,” said Gqamane. “We’re going into it like we do with any other game. We’re not really worried about what they bring – we are mainly focused on our processes and what we can control.