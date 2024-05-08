Mabasa double edges Orlando Pirates closer to Champions League, Stellenbosch FC drop points

Orlando Pirates moved to within a point of second spot on the DStv Premiership log as they dispatched Chippa United 2-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night. The Buccaneers closed the gap between themselves and second-placed Stellenbosch FC to within a point with three games of the season left to play.

Meanwhile, at the Danie Craven Stadium, Stellies dropped two vital points in the race for CAF Champions League qualification after being held to a goalless draw by AmaZulu on Wednesday. Stellenbosch are now on 50 points in second place, followed by Pirates on 49 in third, with both teams having played 27 matches. The race for the remaining Champions League spot took centre stage following Mamelodi Sundowns’ crowning as champions of Mzansi last week.

Sundowns moved up to 63 points in 25 matches following a goalless draw with Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Wednesday night. Both Stellenbosch and Pirates were due for tough individual battles in their own backyards, with both opposing teams still vying for top-eight places.

Just as it seemed as if both games would head into the half goalless, Pirates took the first big step towards climbing above Stellies as they broke the deadlock against Chippa. It was no surprise that the man to find that breakthrough was striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who arrived late at the far post to tap home a Thabiso Monyane cross in the 37th minute.

📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/KUqHaNGlgV — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 8, 2024 Mabasa then leapt above Iqraam Rayners in the top goal-scorer charts with his second strike of the game just five minutes later through a penalty. The 27-year-old scored his 15th goal of the 2023/2024 season to help Pirates take a giant step towards toppling Stellies.

Down in the Western Cape, AmaZulu were playing their part in frustrating Stellenbosch as the two sides went into the break goalless despite the hosts dominating the game and creating more chances. Steve Barker’s men could not manufacture a way past the Usuthu rearguard despite wholesale changes in the second half, and therefore dropped two vital points.