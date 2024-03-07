Makhaula wants to make it count after long voyage to Orlando Pirates

Playing for Orlando Pirates is a dream come true for Makhehlene Makhaula, and that’s why it’s hard for him to get carried away after playing just three games. Born in Mohlakeng in Randfontein, Makhaula grew up in a family of staunch Pirates supporters, hence it became his dream to play for Pirates one day.

But he didn’t realise that dream easily. He first had to make stops at Free State Stars, Highlands Park and AmaZulu before joining the Sea Robbers’ ship early last year. His late move to Pirates meant that it came in the twilight of his career, at the age of 33, and with some of the people who made him fall in love with the club already late. “It really means a lot to play for the badge because my late mom and aunt were Pirates fans. Everyone at home supported Pirates,” said Makhaula, who is now 34.

“So, for me, I wish the opportunity to come here came when I was 26 or 27. But, unfortunately, that’s not how we plan things. “God decided ‘no yiya lapha usumdala so bazokhona ukhuluma that umdala (go there when you are older, so that they can criticise that you are old)’. “I’ve arrived, and I am happy to be here. I wish that my mom, aunt and grannies were here to see that I’ve reached the dream that I’ve always wanted for myself.”

Makhaula’s arrival in the promised land hasn’t been rosy and cosy, though, although he played in 10 games in the second half of last season after his arrival in January. Things have been harder this season. After recovering from a pre-season injury that he sustained on tour in Spain, he was hit by another after the start. That forced him to have a tough chat with club head honcho Irvin Khoza and his son Mpumi, having missed most of the games in the first half of the campaign.

“I had a chat with the chairman and Mpumi, and they said, ‘Don’t worry about anything, keep working hard and everything will be fine’,” he said. “So, I think the time came, and then there was the Afcon break (which helped). And now I am back playing for the team.” But in saying that, Makhaula is not entirely happy with his contribution.

Before last night’s match against Cape Town Spurs, Makhaula had started all three games this year – two in the DStv Premiership and one in the Nedbank Cup. And that’s nothing for him. At his previous club, the 34-year-old was a whole-campaign type of a player, only missing matches due to injuries and suspensions. So, knowing how long he’s waited to play for the club, Makhaula feels that there’s still more he can offer before the end of the season.

“First of all, I am not yet back to my standards. It’s just that I’ve been getting game time and some minutes for now,” Makhaula said. “I am enjoying it. I’ve been playing well in the past three games. But ‘Khesh’ is not yet back, but he’s still coming back. Unfortunately, injuries disrupted my progress.” Makhaula is likely to start again for Pirates when they face arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon.