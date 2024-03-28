Mduduzi Mdantsane: Kaizer Chiefs must take the game to Cape Town City

Mduduzi Mdantsane is grateful to be back in the Kaizer Chiefs fold after using his time on the sidelines to work on his mistakes and improve. The Soweto derby is regarded as the biggest sporting spectacle in the land, thanks to its magnitude and potential of making or breaking a player’s career.

So, as Chiefs and Orlando Pirates renewed their rivalry before the Fifa break, not only were three points on the line, but also defining moments for some of the players. Pirates walked away with all three points after winning 3-2, but Mdantsane’s career got a much-needed boost after being coach Cavin Johnson’s trump card. It had been four months since Mdantsane made his last appearance for the team before starting for the Glamour Boys in the derby.

And after playing a role in Chiefs’ two goals in the first half, that game could have all but saved his career at the club, having arrived with so many expectations this season. Speaking to the Amakhosi’s media department this week, the 28-year-old conceded it wasn’t easy to be sidelined, but he used that time to work on himself. “I am happy to be back. I have been working hard and getting a lot of support from my teammates and the coaches as well,” Mdantsane said.

“I have been working on my mistakes and trying to see where I can improve. I wasn’t just sitting and doing nothing. “Coming back in big games comes was a lot of pressure, but I have been in such games before. My job was to make things as easy as possible. “But I also had to help the team, which is something that I have been working on, not just for that (Pirates) game, but the next upcoming matches as well.”

The hard work doesn’t stop for Mdantsane. He’s expected to feature again when Chiefs visit Cape Town City on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off) and when they host Stellenbosch next Tuesday (7.30pm). Mdantsane knows the Cape sides very well, especially City, which was his home for three-and-a-half seasons before joining the Amakhosi. City and Stellenbosch pose a threat to Chiefs’ ambitions to finish in the top three in the DStv Premiership, as they lead them by two points and three points respectively.

So should Chiefs get maximum points in the six-pointer, they’ll edge closer to the promised land. But Mdantsane concedes it won’t be easy, starting with the City clash at Athlone Stadium on Saturday. “Those are good teams but right now we are taking it one game at a time, and we are more focused on Cape Town City,” he explained.

“Yes, they are on top of us on the log and they are very good. We are going to take the game to them. If we win those games, we could topple them. “That’s how things are now in the season: every point counts. We win two or three games, you are on top. But we are focusing on one game at a time.”

"That's the game plan: score goals and be positive all the time. We go forward. I think that's the mentality that we have. "I have seen a lot of things in training, trying to work on our finishing, and also not forgetting that we need to defend. We've been doing well."