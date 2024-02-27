Milford hoping win over Chiefs can inspire NFD revival

MIHLALI BALEKA Milford FC coach Dr Xanti Pupuma says they want to continue growing as a club after his team beat his childhood club Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last 32.

Milford had a night to remember at FNB Stadium on Sunday night as they beat the mighty Amakhosi 5-4 on penalties to reach the Nedbank Cup last 16. Sure, that achievement meant a lot to the club who were taking part in their first Nedbank Cup campaign, but it meant the world to Pupuma. Siphamandla Hleza’s saves against Kazier Chiefs guided Milford to the next round of the Nedbank Cup. | BackpagePix The Stallions’ founder and coach grew up as a staunch Chiefs supporter before forming his club, which he named after his father, in 2012.

Since their establishment, Milford have never been promoted. Instead, they bought their way to the ABC Motsepe League and Motsepe Championship (National First Division) this season. Milford bought the status of Uthongathi in the NFD, but have found it tough in the league as they are 12th on the log, two points clear of the basement dwellers. But having received a huge morale boost in the win over Chiefs, Pupuma hopes that they can build on the momentum and save their NFD status. “I am sure he (my father) is happy and most likely proud of what the team has achieved and also with the direction that the brand is taking,” Pupuma said.

“Hopefully we can continue growing as a club. We want to survive in the Motsepe Championship, so that we can have new dreams next season.” Pupuma is a medical doctor by profession, specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology, but he’s had to juggle that with coaching the team in recent months. Having given his time and money to the club, Pupuma no longer counts himself as a Chiefs supporter.

“I’m a football fan more than a Chiefs fan,” he said. “Yes, I grew up following Kaizer Chiefs, just like I grew up in an environment where a certain party was the majority. Later on in life you grow a bit older and (there are) new developments around you. It’s impossible that I would have a team and be a fan of another team.” Milford’s win over Chiefs might not have been possible if it wasn’t for the exploits of Siphamandla Hleza, who produced a player-of-the-match performance in goals.

Hleza made daring saves during the match, including Ranga Chivaviro’s penalty in extra time. He topped that off by scoring the decisive spot-kick in the shoot-out. Pupuma was happy for his goalkeeper, more so because he played the game in pain after sustaining an injury in the build-up. “It’s a pity that you guys only get to see him now,” Pupuma said of Hleza.

“I have known him for years. He’s a typical modern goalkeeper. “Believe us or not, he played injured. He injured his finger on Monday. But we rested him for the week because without him we are not the same, really. “We don’t look the same or play like how we want to play. So, he just showed everybody else what I already know.