Having showcased their strength in depth in hammering first- division outfit La Masia 6-1 in the Nedbank Cup, Mamelodi Sundowns now have to prove they are able to live without their key players on the continent. The Brazilians travelled to Mauritania yesterday for their CAF Champions League group clash against FC Nouadhibou on Saturday (6pm kick-off, SA time) sans two crucial figures in right back Khuliso Mudau and centre back Mthobi Mvala.

Coach Rulani Mokwena was also crossing fingers that the talismanic skipper and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams would have fully recovered from a shoulder injury sustained while on Bafana Bafana duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. Also slightly doubtful is the influential veteran midfielder Themba Zwane who, according to Mokwena, has an injury concern too. Speaking during the post-match media conference at the Dobsonville Stadium after his second-string team had made light work of sending La Masia packing in the country’s premier knockout competition, Mokwena dismissed the suggestion that he was resting his key players who had also played a major role in Bafana’s bronze-medal showing in Ivory Coast.

Thank you to all of our supporters who showed up in Soweto and inspired us to victory!

“Ronza (Williams) is struggling with a shoulder injury, so we rested him and gave him some time. “Mshishi (Zwane) is still struggling with a niggle. So, it’s not about the rest, but some have returned with very serious injuries.” He admits, though, that such situations are par for the course in the competitive environment of professional football.

“It is what it is, and we have to try and use the rest of the squad. And you saw (against La Masia) and against (Orlando) Pirates (at the weekend) that they have the quality to compete and help the team, and that is the responsibility they all have.” Players such as Gaston Sirino, who scored a hat-trick against La Masia, and Lebohang Maboe, who scored and provided two assists, raised their hands to be considered for a place in the regular starting line-up.

A message from our Man of the Match!