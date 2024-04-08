Nigeria coach throws down gauntlet to Banyana

HERMAN GIBBS Nigeria women’s national team coach Randy Waldrum vows his team won’t sit back to defend their lead against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana tomorrow evening in Pretoria.

In Friday’s Olympic qualifying first leg clash in Abuja, hosts Nigeria significantly advanced their qualification claims for Paris 2024 by defeating the South Africans 1-0. Waldrum said the second leg clash at Loftus Versfeld will give his team a chance to show the South Africans that “we are the better team again” after the Nigerians dominated the first leg. Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa believes Banyana Banyana can overturn a 1-0 deficit when they face Nigeria tomorrow at Loftus. | BackpagePix Before he departed for South Africa, the confident sounding American gave the local media some insight into his approach for the second leg clash. “We don’t want to go there to sit, try to defend and hold on to this victory,” said Waldrum.

"We want to show we’re the best team in Africa and that we’re a better team. I thought we showed that in the first leg and want to do that again when we play South Africa next week.” Waldrum may have several trump cards up his sleeve for tomorrow’s clash. Nigeria’s marquee striker Asisat Oshoala, the first African to score in a Uefa Champions League final when playing for Barcelona, was left on the bench on Friday. Oshoala did not play, along with several other regulars such as Tosin Demehin and Ashleigh Plumptre. Instead, Waldrum sent out a vastly changed team, which he felt should have won by a bigger margin than the eventual 1-0 scoreline.

“We were unfortunate not to get two, three goals,” said Waldrum. “I think the defence stood strong even with new players.” Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis. | BackpagePix The Nigerian media had high praise for the bravery of Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who made several crucial saves, especially in the second half. “(Chinwendu) Ihezuo was fantastic, she was the player of the match even if she didn’t score. Her hold-up play was great, and she has been playing well in Mexico this season. I think they were not prepared for her,” said Waldrum.

Refiloe Jane of South Africa is challenged by Ayinde Ibrahim of Nigeria during their Olympic qualifier, first leg, this past Friday. | BackpagePix Banyana Banyana’s livewire striker Thembi Kgatlana, who plies her trade with Tigres UANL Femenil in Mexico, remains bullish despite their first leg setback. “It’s not over yet and there’s still one more leg,” said Kgatlana. “I know that in the Olympic qualifiers there’s no away goal rule. Right now it’s 1-0 for Nigeria, and they must still come to South Africa.

“I think at the end, the result is (going to be decided) on Tuesday. We will be at home, familiar with the conditions, and that will be an advantage. “I think the first advantage for us is that we’re going home familiar with the facilities and everything. “I mean, they scored with a penalty, it was not from normal play. So for us it’s about going back, looking at the tactics and seeing how we can change the flavour.”