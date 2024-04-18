No IPL gig, but Lungi Ngidi working on Proteas T20 skills at Titans

By OBAKENG MELETSE The ICC T20 World Cup kicks off in just under two months, and with limited cricket left to be played, Proteas coach Rob Walter will have plenty of choices at his disposal.

But he is faced with tough decisions following a summer of breakthroughs, especially in the bowling department. Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi returned to action for the Titans in the ongoing Cricket SA T20 Challenge recently, following his recovery from a lower back injury. Ngidi was injured while representing the Paarl Royals in the SA20 competition earlier this year, and has since missed out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Delhi Capitals.

Delhi recently lost another key member when English batter Harry Brook left the tournament after the death of his grandmother, and they roped in Titans and Proteas fast bowler Lizaad Williams. That was an interesting choice, considering Ngidi is back bowling for the Titans, and that he was part of the initial Delhi squad before his injury. “It’s disappointing not being at the IPL, but it’s also a bit of a blessing in disguise because we don’t get much time off,” Ngidi told Independent Newspapers.

“It’s unfortunate there had to be an injury, but the last two months, I’ve had a chance to be at home and spend time with family and loved ones. “I’m playing now, and ensuring that I’m ready for anything. It’s unfortunate I got injured when I did, and I couldn’t be there. “And the fact that I was originally with Delhi Capitals means I cannot join another team.”

The 28-year-old has played five matches so far in the CSA T20 Challenge and has been used in different roles other than opening the bowling. He has picked up five wickets, with noticeable improvement with more game time. Ngidi has played an integral part in the Titans leapfrogging Western Province into fourth position, and believes there is no gap in quality between the CSA T20 Challenge and the IPL.

But for him it’s about having the right mindset and with Proteas white-ball coach Walter keeping in touch, he’s aware of what he needs to work on. “The national coach has been speaking to us. He wants us to do certain skills, and I’ve been working on those in this tournament,” Ngidi said. “But at the end of the day, we all have different skills ... Whatever that’s required on the day, you go with (that).

“With the Titans, we’re disappointed with where we are on the table right now. “There are three or four games we’ve lost by one or two runs, and we are a team that prides themselves on winning trophies. “We’ve showed what we can do with some performances to be in the play-offs.