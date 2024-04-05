Orlando Pirates won’t change anything with referees, says Riveiro after red card against Swallows

After being held to a draw by Soweto rivals Moroka Swallows on Wednesday evening, Orlando Pirates risk the grim prospect of failing to secure a CAF Champions League berth. The 1-1 stalemate was the second setback for Pirates in a matter of days, after they suffered a defeat to Sekhukhune United last Saturday.

Striker Patrick Maswanganyi scored the equaliser in the second half, after Swallows took the lead through Lindokuhle Mtshali in the 27th minute. ☠️ FT || @Moroka_Swallows 1 - 1 @orlandopirates



🥅 53' Maswanganyi



🎙 Goalscorer | Patrick Maswanganyi



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#Matchday #DStvPrem#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/BQ2znzlXna — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) April 3, 2024 Failure to win their latest matches means Pirates (34 points) have slipped to fourth place in the DStv Premiership standings.

Lesser-fancied sides Stellenbosch FC (38) and Sekhukhune (34) are now above them. However, Jose Riveiro, Pirates’ Spanish coach, feels the team still has CAF Champions League qualification as its priority. “We are going game by game, and we know which ones are our objectives,” said Riveiro.

“It’s clear that being first in this league is a huge challenge for everyone for multiple reasons. “And running for the second position is going to be tough because there are different candidates who are in good form with the ambition to be there. “I think it’s going to be an entertaining fight for that position – probably it will be decided in the last game.

“We going to do everything to try and finish in that position. We intend to go and play in Africa next season.” Riveiro was strangely subdued at Wednesday night’s post-match media conference; he had every right to feel aggrieved, as the match officials robbed Pirates on two counts. Television replays showed a Pirates goal should not have been disallowed, and in another incident, they should have been awarded a penalty.

Pirates denied a sensational go-ahead goal by the offside flag 👀



What do you make of the decision? 💭



📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/x1bdvKBCle — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 3, 2024 Riveiro would not be drawn into debate on the two contentious matters, other than to say: “We couldn’t make it to score the winner. I think we did it a couple of times, but it was disallowed by the official, so in the end, it’s 1-1.” Towards the end, Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi was given his marching orders for apparently using foul language.

“I know what happened, but I cannot tell you the terms of the conversation between the first official and my player. We are losing one player now for at least two games,” the coach said. Because of what happened in this match and other games where Pirates were hard done by, Riveiro said he had appealed to his players to remain focused. “Like I said, my players must be focusing on playing football. I know that sometimes it’s difficult, even for myself,” said Riveiro.

“There is nothing for us with the referees – there is nothing that we will change. We were unlucky with some decisions. It is not one or two matches, hey, this is number eight. “But more than ever, we have to be focused and not lose concentration because like you see, one moment that we lost concentration and Swallows scored a goal.” Pirates will host Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm kick-off), and the side will again set out to achieve their main objective.