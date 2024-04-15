Pirates thrive under pressure in cup games, says coach

Smiso Msomi Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has opened up about why he thinks his team has been successful in cup competitions in recent years, after a thrilling Nedbank Cup quarter-final with AmaZulu.

The Sea Robbers remained on track to defend their Nedbank Cup title as they fought back from a goal down to win a high-octane battle with Usuthu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. For his efforts, which included a goal, Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates was honoured as the player of the match in their Nedbank Cup clash against AmaZulu on Saturday. | BackpagePix The Buccaneers, with a depleted defence bereft of a single natural centre back, outscored AmaZulu 4-2 on the night and honoured the presence of the 47 000-strong crowd in the sold-out Durban stadium. The encounter had everything: goals, relentless tackles and duels, drama and contentious decisions – one of the bigger ones going the way of Pirates on the night. The eventual player of the match, Patrick Maswanganyi, scored the equalising penalty for Pirates in the first half and set them up for what would in the end become an admirable result.

Riveiro has collected back-to-back MTN8 titles, as well as a Nedbank Cup medal in his season-and-a-half with the Soweto giants thus far. The club have also won three MTN8 titles in the past four years, having also lifted it in the 2020/21 season under Josef Zinnbauer. Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates (centre) celebrates his goal against AmaZulu on Saturday. | BackpagePix The Spanish-born coach also has a 100% record in the Ke Yona competition, having won all of the eight games he’s taken charge of since last season. Although a long way off their plans in terms of claiming honours in the league, Pirates have displayed an untouchable ability to string together results and get over the line in cup competitions. When quizzed about the club’s growing distinction as serial cup winners, Riveiro suggested that he isn’t really sure why his team seem to savour the format, as he went on to break down what could be the probable reasons.

“I would like to know it too, so I can find the same (attitude) for the league games as well,” he jokingly said. He then further explained: “These games are very different because (in cup games) it’s today or never. It’s not even a cup tournament that you play (over) two legs, so if we don’t have a good day then we are out, so there’s no time to sort of relax. “In the cup you start the games with this kind of rhythm and understanding that it’s either you succeed or you don’t. In the league sometimes it’s not like that.”

Jose Riveiro will look to transfer their cup form into the league this week as they prepare to again face AmaZulu, this time in the DStv Premiership. | BackpagePix The Buccaneers have also hit a purple patch in recent months in terms of goalscoring and more especially in the Nedbank Cup. Pirates have scored 14 goals in the three games they’ve played in the competition, the most of any team remaining in the tournament. Riveiro also explained how his side have used their goalscoring as a means to control the games. “We sorted out a problem we had last season and early on this season, which is scoring goals in the first half. Now that has seen the games (become) more open.”