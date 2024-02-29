Western Province remained in command after the second day’s play of the Four-Day Series final against the Lions at the Wanderers on Thursday. The Cape side ended day two with a lead of 77 runs, having scored 312 in their first innings.

The Lions, who were dismissed for 225 on day one, finished on 10-2. Here are our plays of day two... Moreki’s first five-for

Since fast bowler Tshepo Moreki earned his maiden Proteas Test cap in New Zealand, he has proven to be a formidable force. Even while Down Under, the right-arm quick stood his ground against a world-class batting order with pure skill, pace and a never-say-die attitude. Thursday was no different for the 30-year-old as he was tasked with keeping the Province batters at bay in a home final for the Lions.

Moreki made his presence felt early on day two and picked up the prized wicket of Eddie Moore, giving the Lions their first scalp. Moreki went on to account for Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson and Mthiwekhaya Nabe to register his first five-for in his 96th first-class match. Kaplan-Smith partnership

Apart from the 72-run partnership between opening batter De Zorzi and Moore, there wasn’t any other significant stand from Province’s top order until left-handed batter Daniel Smith joined the right-handed Gavin Kaplan in the middle at the Bullring. This was when Moreki had his tail up, having grabbed three big wickets in the day, while Province needed 67 more runs to cancel out their first-innings deficit. However, Smith and Kaplan put on a good old show of resistance and patience. The pair spent almost 30 overs at the crease and, most importantly, saw WP to a 20-run lead, courtesy of their 87-run stand for the fifth wicket.