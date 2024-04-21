Polokwane snatch draw from the jaws of victory

MATSHELANE MAMABOLO Polokwane City (1) 2

Ramabu 8, Mashikinya 63 Cape Town City (1) 2 Kutumela 45, Mayo 47

POLKWANE City are fast becoming the DStv Premiership’s masters of capitulation. The Limpopo outfit were once again their own worst enemies yesterday afternoon when they dropped points in a match they should easily have won. Instead, they drew 2-2 with Cape Town City despite having raced into a 2-0 lead before the hour mark, as they inexplicably allowed the Citizens back into the match. Lebohang Nkaki of Polokwane City appeals to the referee as Cape Town City’s Lorenzo Gordinho vies for possession during their DStv Premiership clash at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday. | BackpagePix They did the same against Richards Bay, whom they led 2-1 only to lose 3-2, and in their last match they drew 1-1 with SuperSport United when they seemed destined for a 1-0 victory.

Mokibelo Ramabu opened the scoring against City yesterday with a well-struck shot that the City goalkeeper Darren Keet could not keep out despite getting his hands to it. The winger had received the ball unmarked on the right and enjoyed free passage into the box and even time and space to shoot. It was 2-0 on 29 minutes courtesy of Given Mashikinhya, who slotted home the loose ball after Luciano van Heereden’s attempt had ricocheted off the inside of the upright with Keet a beaten man. City pulled one back just before the half-time whistle through a header by Thabiso Kutumela from a corner kick to make a contest of a match that was fast threatening to become the equivalent of a Sunday stroll in the park for Polokwane.