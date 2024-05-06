Polokwane will spare Amakhosi's embarrassment

HERMAN GIBBS It will come as a measure of relief to their long-suffering fans that Kaizer Chiefs will not have to return to their Nasrec “House of Pain” where they suffered their biggest home defeat in decades last week when Mamelodi Sundowns crushed them 5-1.

When the Premiership resumes on Tuesday, Chiefs’ home match against TS Galaxy will be played in Polokwane instead. This change of home venue will spare Chiefs fans a reminder of the embarrassment they had to endure as onlookers as their heroes were humiliated in their backyard at the “Calabash”. At the end of last month, Chiefs played a home fixture in Polokwane and it was one of their better outings, as they ran out 1-0 winners against SuperSport United. It was only the second time in 2024 that Chiefs have won a Premiership match. This performance was one of their most inspiring in quite some time and the match statistics show that Chiefs had the better of SuperSport.

Fifth-placed Galaxy will be no push-over, however, even though they were held to a goalless draw by the fourth-placed Sekhukhune a few days ago. Galaxy dominated the exchanges but could not convert their good fortunes. Referee Abongile Tom issued a red card to Given Msimango of Kaizer Chiefs, which had a major impact in their loss to Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns. | BackpagePix Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Terrence Mashego of Mamelodi Sundowns last week. | BackpagePix Although Chiefs took a 5-1 hammering in their last match, their performance was hamstrung by a dubious red card issued to Given Msimango in the 22nd minute, which put Amakhosi at a distinct disadvantage. Chiefs kept their defence intact, despite the numerical disadvantage, and held out for a goalless first half. It was worth noting that Chiefs showed some encouraging signs when trying to exploit Sundowns’ defensive high line, as they used the raw pace of Ashley du Preez and Christian Saile to good effect early in the match, but Sundowns’ keeper Dennis Onyango averted the danger.

Chiefs are left with four games before the season ends and are currently placed in position eight, with slim chances of ending the season in the top four. In another Tuesday match, Cape Town City will host Moroka Swallows at the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point. The struggling Citizens are still reeling from their 2-0 defeat by an impressive Orlando Pirates, who are chasing a CAF berth for next season’s competitions. A few days ago, Swallows scored an unexpected victory over Chippa United and the result has afforded the Dube Birds much-needed breathing space in avoiding relegation from the DStv Premiership.

Speaking ahead of their Cape Town match, Swallows interim coach Musa Nyatama said: “The job is not done with four league matches to play. “We want to save the status of the club, that’s the most important thing for us. We will take it one game at a time and see how far we can go with the four matches we have.” There are two more matches on Tuesday, and the outcome of the SuperSport United versus Sekhukhune United clash will impact the Top 8 fortunes of the two clubs.