Ramovic expects more from The Rockets

Obakeng Meletse
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was happy with his side’s 3-0 win over D’General on Sunday but has asked his players to be more ruthless and clinical in front of goal.
The Rockets qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time since they last won the trophy in 2019. Galaxy went into the encounter with D’General having failed to score in their two previous matches and Ramovic didn’t hide his disappointment with the scoreline, even with his side progressing to the next round.
“With a lot of respect to the opposition,” he said, “we should have scored more.
“Our goal was to win the game, but if we have these opportunities in front of goal, we must improve our final pass and have a winning mentality. We have about 14 games ahead of us, and we must win those games.
“We must score, and this is the desire I want to see from my players. Even if we’re leading by three, we need to push to score four or five goals.”
Galaxy dominated proceedings and controlled possession but were still wasteful. They couldn’t produce the right final pass until the 33rd minute when Samir Nurkovic scored.
It was a timely goal as before then, Galaxy had gone over 200 minutes without scoring.
“We are happy to be in the next round, but we must improve. We must get to the next step; it’s not easy but we must do it. We will analyse the game and see where we must improve.”
Ramovic fielded several fringe players and one of those was Mlungisi Zwane, who had a debut to remember by scoring the third goal. The coach also had high praise for Lebone Seema and Samukelo Kabini who marshalled the defence and ensured Galaxy didn’t concede a goal.
“We have a lot of quality young players; our goal is to give young players an opportunity to play. We want them to be ready when they get the chance to play in the (Premiership) because you never know what might happen at the end of the season as other teams can come and buy them.”