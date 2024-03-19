Ramovic expects more from The Rockets

Obakeng Meletse TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was happy with his side’s 3-0 win over D’General on Sunday but has asked his players to be more ruthless and clinical in front of goal.

The Rockets qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time since they last won the trophy in 2019. Galaxy went into the encounter with D’General having failed to score in their two previous matches and Ramovic didn’t hide his disappointment with the scoreline, even with his side progressing to the next round. Samir Nurkovic was on the scoresheet for TS Galaxy. | BackpagePix “With a lot of respect to the opposition,” he said, “we should have scored more. “Our goal was to win the game, but if we have these opportunities in front of goal, we must improve our final pass and have a winning mentality. We have about 14 games ahead of us, and we must win those games.

“We must score, and this is the desire I want to see from my players. Even if we’re leading by three, we need to push to score four or five goals.” Galaxy dominated proceedings and controlled possession but were still wasteful. They couldn’t produce the right final pass until the 33rd minute when Samir Nurkovic scored. Dantaal Daya of TS Galaxy fires a goal past Paseka Hlalele in their Nedbank Cup clash against D’General on Sunday. | BackpagePix It was a timely goal as before then, Galaxy had gone over 200 minutes without scoring.