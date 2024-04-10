Reinhardt Ludwig may be locked in as SA Rugby spend R4.1 million on better flights for Bulls’ UK trip

As the Bulls got ready for their journey to Northampton yesterday, there was at least one positive ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final at Franklin’s Gardens (9pm kick-off, SA time). The Bulls were able to train in wet weather yesterday morning as the rain fell in Pretoria.

That may be a portent of things to come, because while there is no rain currently forecast for Northampton on Saturday, it is sure to be wet and windy. That could change the whole dynamic of the Bulls’ approach to the game, and possibly selection. They scored some terrific touchdowns in their nine-try 59-19 demolition of Lyon at a dry Loftus last weekend, where the conditions were ideal for them to throw the ball around and chance their arm against an outclassed French club.

But it’s a very different challenge facing them this weekend, as a physical Northampton have some big bruisers up front in the shape of loose forwards Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam, as well as former Stormers and World Under-20 Player of the Year Juarno Augustus. Northampton chose a six-two bench split against Munster last weekend, so that is an option White will have to consider strongly too. The likely return of star No 8 Cameron Hanekom and flank Mpilo Gumede – who both sat out the Lyon game – adds the necessary depth to the pack, especially with Marco van Staden sidelined with a knee problem.

Lock Ruan Nortjé may not recover in time from the hamstring injury that ruled him out just minutes before the Lyon game, so youngsters JF van Heerden and Reinhardt Ludwig would be better utilised in the second row alongside Ruan Vermaak. Ludwig was outstanding at blindside flank against Lyon in a loose trio completed by openside Marcell Coetzee and Elrigh Louw at No 8, but a rejig may see him at lock, with Nizaam Carr, Gumede or Hanekom at the back of the scrum and Louw and Coetzee on the flanks. While Kurt-Lee Arendse and the rest of the backline were in full flow against Lyon, Saturday’s clash against Northampton may rely more heavily on the boots of Embrose Papier, Johan Goosen and Willie le Roux to gain territory and put up contestable kicks in the battle.

The Bulls are unlikely to replicate their ‘try-of-the-season’ contender from last week, when Papier rounded off a move that began when Sebastian de Klerk found Arendse near their own tryline. Try of the season contender? 👀



Check out instant #InvestecChampionsCup highlights as @BlueBullsRugby become the second team into the quarters ⬇️ — Investec Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 6, 2024 Meanwhile, director of rugby Jake White bemoaned the trip that many of his players and support staff were expecting to endure as they embarked on six different flights to make it to central England by this afternoon.

“Whether we fly business class (or not), no sporting team flies 28 hours and with eight different aeroplanes, some to Birmingham, some to London, some land at nine, some two,” White told the media at the Loftus Versfeld B field yesterday. “The reality is we are talking about a high-performance sport ... you’re talking about being able to be competitive. There are not many sporting teams that would leave on eight different airlines on a Tuesday evening to play a Saturday night game.

Post-Match Duties 🐂⚡️🏆#BackTheBulls pic.twitter.com/3TKt1zhPwM — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 6, 2024 “So, for whatever reason, I’m sure that the powers that be will sort it out. “It isn’t what was expected. We were told it’s an overnight flight, and that’s why we are playing in Europe. “Two weeks ago, we went to Leinster. It took us 28 hours to get there and 27 hours to get back.

“When you are talking about a competition that you want to win, talking about a competition where you want to be the best in the world, then the one doesn’t add to the other one.” COAST TO COAST AND INTO THE QUARTERS 🔥@SaintsRugby tore it up against Munster and will host Vodacom Bulls next week...



Instant #InvestecChampionsCup highlights ⬇️ — Investec Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 7, 2024 But SA Rugby hit back late on Tuesday night in a statement, explaining that they had managed to secure better flight arrangements.

“Media are advised that SA Rugby provided 38 flights for the Vodacom Bulls Investec Champions Cup quarter-final squad – 33 in business class and five in economy class. The playing squad will arrive in London before 08h00 local time on Wednesday, having travelled overnight in business class on two airlines: British Airways (24 players and management) and Lufthansa (4 players and management). “The coach and CEO (Edgar Rathbone) also flew directly to London overnight on Virgin (Atlantic) in business class. The balance of eight of the tour squad (four management and four players) travelled via Zurich, Doha and Dubai. “Media will appreciate that the high demand for business class seats in and out of South Africa, allied to the reduced number of flights into the country and the late confirmation of the required seats (Sunday evening) made it well known to all parties that securing business class seats on a single flight would be impossible.