Riveiro explains Pirates’ rich scoring form

Smiso Msomi Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has opened up about the secret behind his side’s recent rich goal-scoring form.

The Buccaneers have been frequently questioned or even criticised for their bluntness in front of goal since Riveiro took over last season. Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates has been a constant threat since his return from a loan spell. | BackpagePix Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates celebrates scoring against Golden Arrows earlier this month. | BackpagePix Although they’ve enjoyed cup competition success under the Spaniard by lifting the MTN8 twice and the Nedbank Cup, their shortfalls in the DStv Premiership as well as the CAF Champions League have been linked to their failure to score consistently. However, since the turn of the year, the Sea Robbers have seemingly found their sail and are ready to rip through any side placed in front of them by merely overpowering them with attacking intensity.

Pirates have lost just one of their nine games in 2024, a 2-1 shock to Sekhukhune United in a DStv Premiership encounter. Besides that blemish, Riveiro has seen his team score 25 goals across all competitions in nine matches, the highest-scoring side in the country at the moment. Riveiro spoke to the media after seeing his team bang in another four goals against AmaZulu to seal a spot in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup. Pirates will face Chippa United next in the competition while Mamelodi Sundowns battle Stellenbosch in the other semi-final.

Although reluctant to reveal the intricate details of his plots and tactical adjustments, Riveiro revealed that his side’s quality, camaraderie and self-assertiveness have come together at just the right time. “Well I cannot tell you all of the secrets, you can do your own analysis as well because it’s entertaining to find the reasons,” he said with a smirk. “For me, offensive football has a direct relation to confidence and that’s the key. Right now we’re in a good space for multiple reasons. We are confident, comfortable and dominating the games and are capitalising.

He added: “One of the keys in this league is to score early and the scenario will change. It is very difficult to score more than two goals when playing against an overload or low block and that applies to teams around the world as well. “If you force teams to do something other than defend then the game is different and right now we’re feeling comfortable in those situations plus the quality we have in the team.” Leading this invigorated Pirates frontline is the form of Tshegofatso Mabasa, who returned from his loan spell at Moroka Swallows in January. The 27-year-old sits second on the list of the DStv Premiership’s top scorers, having netted 10 times this league campaign, one behind leader Lucas Ribeiro from Mamelodi Sundowns.