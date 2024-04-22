Riveiro: Pirates now ‘close to team we want to be’

MIHLALI BALEKA It may be crunch time in the top flight, with the pretenders being separated from the contenders, but Orlando Pirates won’t compromise their identity over results.

Pirates have been scrutinised this term as they were expected to build on last season’s success – two cups and a runners-up finish in the league. Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. | Phakamisa Lensman BackpagePix Those expectations reached fever pitch after new signings, such as Patrick Maswanganyi, became instant regulars and fan favourites. Coach Jose Riveiro seemed to have heeded those expectations, defending the MTN8 while his team played some eye-catching football going forward. But cracks have shown in the Premiership as they dropped points unnecessarily, losing touch in the title race to serial champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Pirates have revived themselves recently and are in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, while also battling for another second-place finish.

“We really need to win games week in and week out,” said Riveiro, after their 1-0 win over AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night. “We really need to do it in the way we want to do it – play the football that we want to play. And everything else will be a consequence. “We don’t play for the results; they are the consequence of doing things better than the opponent in our way. Recently, we’ve managed to do it.”

Riveiro’s troops have been solid in the engine room and clinical in front of goal, scoring 12 in the last three games in all competitions. There have also been some questionable calls that have gone their way, especially in the last two games against AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup and league. Match referee Cedrick Muvhali is accosted by AmaZulu FC players during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. | Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix A week ago, Pirates got a dubious penalty in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final against Usuthu, resulting in them equalising and turning the game on its head to win 4-2. On Saturday, referee Cedrick Muvhali gave AmaZulu’s Abbubaker Mobara a questionable red card early in the first half, before Tshegofatso Mabasa’s late winner.

Riveiro will, however, always take a result that favours them, even though he strongly believes his side is nearing its best. “Everybody wants to play for results. Everybody wants to get results. Everybody needs good results,” the 48-year-old coach explained. “(But) we are close to the team that we want to be in the next months, in the future and next season. But there’s still room for improvement. We take games one by one.”

The revival of Pirates augurs well for some of the players whose contracts are coming to an end in June as they could be considered for new deals. But while Riveiro admits that players hold their destiny, he strongly believes that everyone is pulling their weight firstly for the benefit of the team. “We are going to the last stages of the season – the last weeks – and the fact is that almost everyone is playing for important objectives,” he said. “I think as a coach playing for those objectives is what is increasing the level of everyone. It’s normal for professional footballers to keep one eye on the future also.”

Pirates’ future in terms of defending the Nedbank Cup and second spot is very much alive as they’ve had overwhelming support from “The Ghost” recently. After dominating the sold-out affair in Durban, Pirates’ 12th man was again in full voice at home on Saturday, almost filling the ground to capacity. “The turnout from the fans was nice. The atmosphere was good from the beginning, I think,” Riveiro explained.